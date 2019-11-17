Durban - After 23-years of recognising and awarding SA’s most dressed celebrities and socialites across industries, the SA Style Awards will, on Sunday night, be announcing this year’s winners in a glittery celebration at Sandton City’s Diamond Walk.
The SA Style Awards is an invite-only affair and is attended by Mzansi’s elite who lavish at the opportunity to put their best foot forward.
The event is curated by PR extraordinaire, Jill Grogor, and the judging panel includes celebrated designer, Gert Johan Coetzee, DJ and TV personality, Lerato Kganyago, award-winning stylists, Louw Kotze and Sarah Langa-Mackay, and TV mogul and businesswoman, Basetsana Kumalo, among others. This year’s event, themed ‘a touch of red’.
While on the surface these awards are about fashion, their mandate extends beyond the frivolous. They honour individuals who left an indelible mark on the home soil and also become powerful forces for change on international stages. These style icons need to also act as springboards that propel young talent forward.
The judging process is elaborate and intense to ensure that only the most deserving candidates walk away with this sought after award. The panel of judges sit in an assortment of meetings where they comb through volumes of information in each category. One of the judges, Basetsana Kumalo, will be presented with the Most Stylish SA Icon awards - this being her second time to receive a style award.