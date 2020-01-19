Hopa was hand-picked to be a part of WEF’s newly launched programme, the New Narratives Lab - which aims to bring under-represented narratives in society - alongside Azerbaijan photographer Rena Effendi and Kenyan film-maker and author Wanuri Kahiu.
The supermodel gained prominence with her advocacy work, which aims to inspire inclusion and representation for people living with albinism.
In 2019, Hopa became the first model living with albinism to grace the cover of Vogue Portugal, an accolade that not only broke barriers, according to her, but also emphasised the importance of inclusion and representation - a topic that will form the backdrop of her talk, titled “The Beauty of Inclusion”.
She said being the only South African selected to join the programme is a big responsibility and that she hopes to use the platform to get her message out clearly “because a platform like that is not easy to come by”.