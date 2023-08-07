Safeguarding truckers and their businesses amidst recent criminal activity

TRUCK drivers and logistics companies have been confronted with countless risks, which include an increase of hijackings and violence on the road. This was highlighted by the numerous arson and looting incidents across Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

Trucks are often targeted by criminals due to the valuable cargo they carry, making logistics companies extremely vulnerable to theft and malevolent activities. The SA Police Service (SAPS) statistics revealed that 2 573 truck hijackings took place during the first three months of 2023, with the hijackers overpowering the drivers, ambushing trucks and stealing both the vehicle and its contents. Jason Mellow, head of business at MiWay, said these criminal activities not only result in significant financial losses for business but also pose a threat to the well-being and safety of the truck drivers.

Mellow said to mitigate the risks, logistics companies and drivers need to highlight security measures and take all the required safety measures. “Amidst this rising level of crime directed at the logistics industry, it is crucial to invest in advanced tracking systems, such as GPS devices, that can monitor the vehicle's location in real time and provide immediate alerts in case of any suspicious activities. “Additionally, regular driver training sessions will empower employees to recognise and respond to potential threats, ensuring they are well-prepared to handle unforeseen situations on the road,” Mellow said.