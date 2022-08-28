Sex worker drugs and robs senior police officer

Johannesburg - Police top brass are trying to cover up for a major-general who allegedly took a sex worker to his house for a night of passion but instead, she allegedly drugged, ransacked his home and stole his service firearm, bank cards, cellphone and laptop with sensitive information. Sunday Independent can today reveal that the General from crime intelligence whose name is known to the publication, went to Villieria Police Station at Koedoespoort in Pretoria, on August 6 this year, to open a case of housebreaking and robbery.

The general allegedly told police that he was robbed by armed suspects while he was sitting in the car with a friend and that the “suspects entered premises from an empty house next door.” He reported that he was robbed “around 04:06 to 04:13” in the morning and his “laptop, tablet, cell phone and bank cards were taken during (the) incident.” The General allegedly failed to disclose that he brought a woman to his house while his wife was away and that she drugged him before ransacking his house.

“The laptop and the tablet stolen contained classified information including crime intelligence budget as well as some of the police informers details,” a senior police officer, who asked not to be named, said yesterday. Four independent sources within the police said a crime intelligence officer who is part of the tracking unit, investigating “the housebreaking and robbery” at the General’s house was allegedly removed from the case to silence him after he recovered the stolen items. “They are now trying to charge the investigating offer with extortion claiming that he tried to blackmail the General after he allegedly interviewed the sex worker who confessed to the robbery and drugging,” Another officer, who asked not to be named, said.

“The officer managed to trace the sex worker and she confirmed that she spiked the General’s drink with a date rape drug then robbed him. “She is part of a syndicate operating around Gauteng and Mpumalanga and operates from various clubs including the same one where she was picked,” a senior police officer, with intimate knowledge about the case, said yesterday. “This case was taken from the initial investigator and given to crime intelligence in Gauteng to make sure that the culprit is protected and the matter is covered up. The sex worker in question is under police investigation for similar robberies.

“She works for a syndicate and these women insist that their clients take them to their home and they then drug them and ransack their houses,” another officer, who asked not to be named, said. The policeman involved refused to answer any questions and referred all the questions to the police spokesperson. Independent Police Union of South Africa (IPUSA) has called on the national commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, to suspend him “with immediate effect and allow investigations to take place”. “We demand SAPS management to restore the trust amongst the communities they serve by embarking on, among other things, investigations of the general’s conduct to bring his conduct to the required standard,” IPUSA president Bethuel Nkuna said in a press statement.