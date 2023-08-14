Shai offers luxurious destination for elite events

SOUTH AFRICA has turned into a destination for elite events, drawing in guests from across the globe to attend different exhibitions, conferences, concerts and festivals. Over the years ,the events industry has experienced significant growth due to its ever-growing industry. One of the people who has contributed to the growth of this industry is Dikeledi Shai, who is the co-owner of Shai Shai Hills Guest Villa & Events Venue.

Shai said it all started as a function hire company in 2012. “We started renting out just 100 silver Tiffany chairs , then we eventually started buying more and more items like tables,and chafing dishes,” Shai said. Shai Shai Hills Guest Villa & Events Venue prides itself on being Pretoria’s all-inclusive four star wedding and events venue located in Strydfontein on the hills of the rich historic Magaliesberg Mountain. “We host weddings, birthday parties, baby showers and conferences. We also have a four star rated guest house with 5 rooms. There were few wedding function venues in this part of town (Akasia) and since we were in the function space it seemed like a good idea to venture to the wedding function space,” Shai said.

The business also offers contemporary guesthouse furniture as well as stylish modern built function halls and chapels that cater for a wide range of events from small, intimate meetings to large cocktail functions, weddings, launches and seminars. Shai was part of the Collective Shapers, which was part of Metropolitans continued drive to walk the journey of financial freedom with all South Africans. As part of the top 10 Collective Shapers, Shai explained that the Collective Shapers programme taught her a lot in terms of business management , financial management and marketing strategies. Shai explained that one of the biggest challenges they have faced as an events company was covid, they had to come up with ideas of hosting small events especially when some of the restrictions were lifted.

Paying it forward, Shai hosts CPF and SAPS meetings regularly for free. “ We also donate function equipment to some of the events that are mostly hosted by non-profit organisations, “ Shai said. The South African youth unemployment rate is alarmingly high, which is leading to more young people turning to entrepreneurship as a solution to changing the trajectory and creating economic activity in their communities. Supporting youth entrepreneurship is a critical task that requires collective efforts because by supporting the youth, young people are given the opportunity to attain their business goals and minimize the number of youth who continue to experience challenging business environments and outcomes.