Sitting judge wrecked my marriage, divorcee claims

Johannesburg - A man whose divorce has just been granted has written a letter of complaint directed to the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) and the Office of the Chief Justice in which he blames the Deputy Judge President of the North Gauteng High Court for the break-up of his marriage. The Malefane divorce was finalised on November 14, 2022 after the wife had filed a year ago. This, according to the ex-husband, was just too quick and “unheard of in divorce matters”. He blames the speed at which his divorce matter was granted a court date on the DJP’s machinations.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the letter, Sipho Malefane accuses Judge President, Aubrey Phago Ledwaba, of “unethical, disgraceful, and unbecoming” conduct for “a person occupying such an auspicious office”. Malefane says Ledwaba insisted on presiding over his divorce matter when he was clearly conflicted as he was, according to the newly divorced man, “involved in an adulterous relationship with my wife Baleseng Malefane from as far back as 2011 or earlier”. Malefane says Ledwaba “has been a thorn in the flesh of my marriage for at least the past 11 years and has precipitated the collapse of our marriage”. The divorce was heard by Madam Justice VV Tlhapi, not Ledwaba, who insists he was away in Arusha, Tanzania, at the time. On the initial court roll, Judge Ledwaba’s name was put on the Malefane divorce and the matter was set for November 15, 2022. Asked about this anomaly when he knew the Malefanes and the alleged love affair, Ledwaba notched it down to “a mistake that was made by the Registrar”.

Knowing them, I couldn’t have taken the matter, Judge Ledwaba says. Asked about the affair, Ledwaba says Mrs Malefane was “friends with my sister”. Is he or was he ever in a romantic relationship with Mrs Malefane? “Denied,” Judge Ledwaba says curtly. But the aggrieved Malefane says: “Aubrey and Baleseng were hooked up by Aubrey's sister Kholofelo Ledwaba. Both Baleseng and Kholofelo were working for the Road Accident Fund (They both still work there) and became best friends. Aubrey's firm used to do a lot of RAF work. His firm used to throw parties and Baleseng used to frequent those. I confronted Kholofelo about her brother’s affair with my wife and she reluctantly confirmed it to me. There was subsequently a fallout between Aubrey's wife Noma and Aubrey's sisters as Noma used to see Baleseng at their family gatherings. Unbeknownst to her, Baleseng was sleeping with her husband.”

Story continues below Advertisement

This is not a new claim as Malefane took the matter to a Sunday newspaper in 2011. “This matter nearly cost me my appointment in 2014,” Ledwaba says. But curiously, he has not stopped Malefane from making these claims, even by way of a lawsuit. Malefane is adamant the affair broke his marriage: “Yes, they were always on the phone and I fought with my wife about that. As I told you, I had telephone exchanges going back more than six months back in 2011. Both Aubrey and Baleseng simultaneously moved out of their respective matrimonial homes with a view of staying together.” “After his wife approached me and I presented her with the telephone evidence, there was intervention on his side from the church elders as he was apparently also an elder at their church. Aubrey's wife knows all about this affair. As I said, I called Aubrey in Baleseng's presence to tell him to stop his nonsense with my wife. All I could get from him was that we should talk. I told him to go to hell.” He is convinced Ledwaba interfered in his divorce matter before the court.

Story continues below Advertisement

“He has effectively violated the bona fides and decorum of the Office of the Deputy Judge President by allowing impropriety and personal interest to prevail over justice and fairness.” Malefane says Ledwaba insisted on presiding over his divorce, which Ledwaba vehemently denies. “The Deputy Judge President was being canvassed on the issues of focus so as to influence the outcome of the case even before it went to trial; all this to my prejudice,” he says in his complaint to the JSC.

Kutlwano Moretlwe of the JSC acknowledged receipt of the complaint but said the affidavit deposed by Malefane was not in order. Malefane says he was not contacted by the JSC to rectify his affidavit. His divorce was only submitted once Judge President Dunstan Mlambo was moved to the Constitutional Court and Ledwaba started Acting.