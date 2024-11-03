SIU called on to probe R9.7m pistol procurement

DESPITE the Gauteng Department of Community Safety claiming that it did not incur unauthorised, fruitless, and wasteful expenditures for the financial year 2023/2024, the DA has requested the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigate a tender for the procurement of 124 pistols. The department made these claims on its annual report for the year 2023/2024.

The department said this was because it had efficient SCM processes and systems in place to prevent irregular expenditures. Head of Department Nontsikelelo Sisulu said segregation was implemented across all SCM functions and monitoring was done continuously to ensure that the procurement of goods and services was done following existing legislative frameworks. Sisulu said the department spent 86% of its allocated budget.

She said the following tenders were awarded towards the end of the financial year and delivery would take place in the new financial year. R 9.7 million for 124 pistols R 5m for 250 rifles R 3.2m for EBAT Bus R11.7m for 26 MVR (Moving Violation Recorder) R10.3m for 40 Speed Equipment R 5.9m for 500 alcohol Screener devices However, the DA said involving 124 pistols was dubious, adding that the amount of R9.7 million averaged R78 000 per pistol. The party added that there had been at least R58 000 overspent on each pistol.

The party had since filed criminal charges with the SIU to investigate the tender. The department’s director of communications, Ofentse Morwane, said the department was not aware of the case. Morwane said the allegations were baseless and were not rooted in facts. “As part of the department’s commitment to enhancing law enforcement resources to fight crime in the province, a procurement process was conducted in the 2023/24 financial year to acquire 624 pistols, each valued at R15 562, with a total of R9 710 688,” he said.

He said the department participated in an existing contract with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) as outlined in paragraph 16A6.6 of the Treasury regulations. “First Delivery: 124 units of the 9mm Para model, valued at R1 929 688. Final Delivery: 500 units of the 9mm Para model, valued at R7 781 000.” SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago did not respond.

The DA said there appeared to have been collusion in the awarding of this tender, which should be urgently investigated. DA Gauteng shadow MEC for Community Safety Crezane Bosch said the suspicious awarding of this tender seemed irregular given the exorbitant pricing of these pistols. Bosch said research indicated that members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) are issued with pistols such as the Vektor Z88 and newer models like the Beretta, Sig Sauer, and Glock 9mm.

She said these pistols range from R8 000 to R20 000 each. “The department’s overspending of at least R58 000 on each pistol indicates that the tender process may not have been conducted transparently and could involve undue influence or irregular expenditure,” said Bosch. Bosch added that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who oversees the Department of Community Safety, was primarily responsible for awarding the questionable tender, which reflects the serious oversight under his leadership.

Bosch said despite being aware that Gauteng faces a severe crime crisis, consistently having areas ranking among the top 30 for violent crime and having only 143 police stations to serve approximately 16 million residents, Lesufi allowed funds to be squandered on this tender. She said the funds wasted on this “questionable” tender could have been better allocated towards essential resources, such as additional vehicles for police patrols, advanced crime-fighting technologies like ShotSpotter systems, or necessary safety gear from Community Policing Forum (CPF) members and patrollers. “Furthermore, the scant detail regarding the distribution of these pistols is a pressing concern. It is imperative to ascertain who will receive these pistols and whether proper gun competency training has been mandated and completed.