SIU probes Molefe’s ‘apartheid unit’ guard

Johannesburg - The Special Investigating Unit is investigating how former apartheid hitman Casteling “Calla“ Botha was irregularly appointed “to render close protection security services” for R6-million, to Popo Molefe, who was at the time Passenger Rail Agency of SA board chairperson. Botha is a former member of apartheid hit squad the Civil Co-operation Burea (CCB) and was implicated in the murder of Swapo leader Anton Lubowski, the attempted murder of ANC leader in the Western Cape Dullah Omar, and the killing of Wits University academic David Webster. He also admitted during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearing to setting off a bomb in Cape Town in the 1980s. In a official letter for support to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula in June last year, SIU boss advocate Jan Mothibi stated that the appointment of Botha’s company - Blackhawk Business Solutions - to render protection services for Molefe will form part of the maladministration within Prasa that would be investigated by his unit. Mothibi’s letter, seen by Sunday Independent, states, “it appears that Blackhawk Business Solutions was appointed by a way of deviation from open tender process to render close security protection services to then chair of the Prasa board”, who was Molefe.

“Blackhawks was paid approximately R6m during the period of July 29, 2015 to July 31, 2016,” the letter says.

On Saturday, Molefe confirmed Botha’s appointment and insisted that his life was threatened and he couldn’t rely on Prasa security.

“There is nothing wrong in acquiring the services of a company owned by a former apartheid hitman. There are a lot of former apartheid operatives working for the government even within the elite police investigating unit, Hawks.

“I have nothing to do with how much he was paid,” he said.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago on Saturday confirmed that the unit has the blessing of President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate corruption at Prasa.

“The president signed the proclamation on August 30 last year and we started investigating from then and the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Kganyago said the unit had done its preliminary investigation to check the veracity of the allegations before going to the president for the proclamation.

“We only launch a full-scale investigation after we are convinced that there is something worth investigating.”

Molefe, who is chairperson of the Transnet board and who appeared before the Zondo commission for the sixth time this week to continue with his exposé of corruption and maladministration during his tenure at Prasa, said he welcomed the investigation.

“I welcome the investigation and I hope the investigators won’t waste their time looking for a small fish to fry instead of getting the bigger fish.”

He blamed former Prasa chief executive Lucky Montana for launching a witch-hunt against him and put his life at risk at the time, which forced him to seek protection.

“I needed to stay safe and alive in order to expose all the rot at Prasa, hence I asked for a bodyguard.”

But Montana hit back at Molefe and called him a hypocrite.

“Popo must explain why he kept crucial information from the Zondo commission that he is under an SIU investigation for corruption. He portrays himself as Mr Clean; he is a hypocrite.

“Secondly, he must explain where and how his relationship with Calla Botha started. It is so ironic that a former freedom fighter was so comfortable to be guarded by a company owned by a former apartheid hit man.”

Sunday Independent