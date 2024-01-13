Six ANC members die in bus accident in Limpopo

Six ANC members lost their lives when their bus rolled 20 meters down the hill. According to ANC’s first Deputy General Secretary Nomvula Mokonyane members were travelling from Peter Mokaba Region In Limpopo to attend the party’s 112 Year’s Celebration in Mbombela.

Mokonyane said as the organisation they were quite sadden by the passing of their members. “Our leaders from Limpopo have gone home back to Limpopo and quite saddened by that. Their attempts of being here will never be in vain,” the DSG added.

Mokonyane said at this stage she could not provide with the detailed information as she was awaiting a report as to how many casualties were there. “We are waiting until the police clear the entire area, but Limpopo Health MEC is also at the scene. The numbers have been shared but we believe up until we get the information from the authorities we can’t say more”

She continued to say the ANC pledges to do better in honouring those who have passed. At the same time Limpopo Transport spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene Confirmed the incident on Saturday afternoon. Chuene said the accident occurred early in the morning of Saturday on the R71, at the Makgoebaskloof outside Tzaneen.

She said the preliminary report revealed that the accident occurred when the buses were closely following each other. “The reports indicate that 3 buses were following each other, when the third bus hit the second one from behind, and overturned into a gorge. The buses were carrying ANC members from the Molemole Sub- Region, within the Capricorn District Municipality,” added Chuene.

The transport spokesperson further alluded that MEC Florence Radzilani would be leading a team of government Leaders, including the MEC for Health, Dr. Phophi Ramathuba, the Executive Mayor of Mopani District, Clr Pule Shayi, the Mayor of Molemole Local Municipality, Clr Edward Paya, and other government leaders as they would be visiting the scene of the accident, and patients in various hospitals. Chuene warned motorists to avoid the road as it was currently closed. The spokesperson could not provide the exact number of casualties and fatalities as the matter was being investigated by the authorities.