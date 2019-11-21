Johannesburg - Six wanted robbery suspects are still on the run after they were linked to alleged hijackers who were arrested after the killing of a 45-year-old woman in Bramley last Friday.

The 45-year-old woman stopped at a traffic intersection last Friday when alleged hijackers approached her car, shot her dead and fled with the car.

The incident was caught on CCTV video and went viral on social media, much to the horror of the general public.

Police arrested six suspects linked to the murder and the hijacking last Saturday and linked a further six suspects to robberies and business robberies.

“Police are still searching for them,” said Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Mathaphelo Peters.

“A parallel investigation is underway to ensure that any possible linkage to the incident, is watertight and can lead to a successful conviction,” she added.

In catching the alleged hijackers, Peters said police had activated a 72-hour reaction plan. The police were led to a tavern in Alexandra where the six hijacking suspects were arrested.

“The team made up of the SAPS and Johannesburg Metro Police Department, pounced on the tavern and were able to apprehend a total of 17 suspects while an unconfirmed number managed to escape,” said Peters.

“Police were able to link six men to the hijacking and the fatal shooting of the 45-year old woman in Bramley. The remaining 11 were released as they could not be linked to any crimes,” she said.

Police said the six suspects were linked to more crimes, including a business robbery at U-Save reported at Alexandra in October 2019 and a business robbery at a Chicken Licken reported at Bramley this month.

The six hijacking suspects appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate Court on Monday.

Peters said they remained behind bars, pending a second court appearance.

Sunday Independent