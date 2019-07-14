Tshepho Monama and Kgothatso Sibeko have developed the SmartCash Transact App which is a must-have for small or large business owners and customers. The SmartCash Transact App is a cashless, cardless transacting solution that allows customers to pay for goods and services, and deposit and withdraw money at any participating merchant (shop owner). Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency (ANA)

Monama who is information officer for the duo, said the app was inspired by his personal experiences.

“When visiting my hometown, Mokopane, in Limpopo, I need to provide for my family. When I don’t have cash I would have to go back to town to withdraw money and return to the village,” he said.

Weighing in, managing director Sibeko said their app was created for convenience.

“We live in an age where cryptocurrency is prominent and cash is becoming much less prominent. I’m from Protea North, Soweto, and growing up in the 1990s, I’d buy bread, milk and airtime at a spaza shop and go back home.

And then the big retailers and shopping malls were built and now we no longer support spaza shops and the likelihood of returning to spazas is very low,” said Sibeko.

The new transact app has only been running for two months and has already garnered support from 120 registered customers, 29 participating merchants, 15 of which are from Diepkloof, Soweto.

Upon registration on the app’s platform each merchant and customer, a Mobile/ Digital Wallet is allocated.

The customer simply has to load the wallet via either EFT, Bank/ ATM deposit, or at a participating SmartCash merchant. Once funds are loaded on the wallet, the customer can purchase goods and services at any SmartCash merchant.

When transacting, money is simply transferred from the customer’s wallet to the merchant’s wallet, quickly and seamlessly.

The app replaces an ATM and the need to carry cash or cards, explained Monama, adding that customers would pay for their transactions with Mobile Wallets and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, etc) using just their fingerprints for safety and convenience.

Monama and Sibeko said benefits to the merchant included customer convenience, accessibility and reduced transaction costs.

For more on the SmartCash Transact App, visit www.mysmartcash.tech to register as a customer or merchant.

