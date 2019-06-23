an sandf patrol monitors the Lebombo border.

Johannesburg - A new Ipsos global study conducted to mark World Refugee Day finds that a majority across 26 countries believes people should have the right to seek refuge - including in their own country - from war or persecution. However, broader opinions still include negative attitudes, and there are some signs they could even be hardening compared with two years ago. For example, the survey, conducted online among adults aged under 74 in 26 countries, also finds that a majority on average across the countries are sceptical about whether those coming into their country as refugees are genuine refugees, and people have also become less convinced about the ability of refugees to successfully integrate into their new society.

The study shows that:

Globally, just over half of people (54%) are doubtful that people coming to their countries claiming to be refugees really are genuine, instead believing they are coming to their country for economic reasons or take advantage of welfare services. Three in 10 people disagree - a fall of five points from two years ago, suggesting people are less certain about people’s motives for trying to enter the country.

Those most likely to doubt the authenticity of refugees coming into their country are in India (70%), Turkey (69%) and South Africa (66%), while those among the least likely to question whether refugees are genuine are in Canada (45%) Spain (45%), Brazil (40%).

In South Africa, around two-thirds of people (66%) agree that refugees coming to the country are not genuine compared with 26% who disagree. Scepticism has grown with agreement levels increasing by two points from 64% in 2017. Six in 10 (61%) believe in the fundamental right of refugees to seek refuge - including in their own country - to escape war or persecution, although a quarter (25%) disagree.

South Africans are more positive about welcoming in refugees than the global average with over half (52%) disagreeing the country’s borders should be closed to refugees compared with a third (39%) who think borders should be closed at this time.

People have become less convinced about the ability of refugees to successfully integrate into their new society than two years ago. Globally, two in five (38%) agree refugees will integrate successfully - a fall of five points since 2017. However, views on the matter remain fairly mixed and 47% disagree (44% in 2017).

In South Africa, opinions are divided with 49% of people agreeing that refugees will integrate successfully, compared with 41% who disagree. However, in contrast to the global trends, South Africans have become marginally more positive about the ability of refugees to integrate (up two points from 47% in 2017).

The study was conducted among 18 027 online adults aged 16-74 across Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, GB, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the US.

Sunday Independent