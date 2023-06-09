FoodForward SA (FFSA), launched its Mother and Child Nutrition Programme in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. In collaboration with Philani Nutrition Centre, the child-centred food intervention is set to address the growing problem of malnutrition, especially during the first 1 000 days of a child's life, in food-insecure households. Research supported by The World Bank acknowledges that preventing the effects of malnutrition offers the best value-for-money investment, with every R1 invested in nutrition generating an average return of R16. However, inadequate nutrition is to blame for the stunting of more than 27% of children under the age of 5 in South Africa today.

Andy du Plessis, FoodForward SA managing director, explained that 33% of children younger than 5 do not reach basic milestones as malnutrition leads to poor health and well-being, increased disease susceptibility, poor cognitive development and reduced productivity. In order to address this issue, the programme begins in the Western Cape with 230 mentor mothers working in five community clinics, Crossroads, Philippi/Browns Farm, Khayelitsha Site B and Site C, and Mitchells Plain. Patients who are malnourished and families who lack food security are receiving nutritious food parcels from FFSA.

Through door-to-door visits by mentor mothers, vulnerable households with mothers and children under the age of 5 who exhibit signs of malnutrition or food insecurity will be identified early. The families identified will be under observation, receive support, and exited once assessed by a social worker or a dietitian. Additionally, 52 mentor mothers will serve community clinics in the Eastern Cape's Coffee Bay and Zithulele. Dr Ingrid le Roux, medical director of the Philani Maternal, Child Health and Nutrition Project, said: “ Philani Mentor Mothers are in contact with many food-insecure and vulnerable families in the Khayelitsha communities and we welcome our partnership with FoodForward SA and the food parcels they are providing for our clients and patients.”