South Africans urged to give blood, as stocks remain low

WITH the festive season wound down and the New Year’s weekend having been a long one, calls have been made for extreme caution during celebrations, with the medical sector saying blood stocks remained low, which could adversely affect those who required life-saving procedures in which blood transfusion was needed. They agreed that the season presented a challenge every year, for maintaining an adequate blood supply, and urged people to donate as much as possible, to ensure stocks were replenished as and when they were required.

“Regular blood donors go on vacation, schools and workplaces close, and recently fluctuating weather conditions often lead to the cancellation of mobile blood drives, which account for many of the blood units collected daily,” the SA National Blood Service (SANBS). Nico Olivier, a passionate blood donor at the N1 Blood Donation Centre where he is donating blood for the 45th time. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA) They said this naturally led to decreased blood donations and disruption, often severely affecting patients in need. In calling on current and potential blood donors to help boost blood stocks by giving blood nationwide, they appealed to everyone, those who had and those who had never, to find time and go to their nearest donation site.

"Let's come together, not just in celebration, but in an act of giving that can truly make a difference. Our blood is a gift that costs us nothing but means everything to those in need,” they said. The act of kindness, they said, could be the reason for someone else's joy. “Your blood may be the greatest present someone receives this season – the gift of life. Join us in making this festive season not only merry but meaningful," SANBS senior manager for marketing, brand and communication, Thandi Mosupye said. She said blood collection sites remained fully operational, even during load shedding, which enabled donors to make donations efficiently throughout the holidays.

Besides people who needed blood after being involved in accidents, which in themselves were higher than normal during festive times, hospitals had a steady flow of patients who needed transfusions to stay alive. Among those were mothers who had given birth and lost a lot of blood during the process, patients who have experienced serious injuries from natural disasters, sick individuals with illnesses that caused anaemia, such as leukemia or kidney disease. The latter were often recipients of blood transfusions as a general procedure and it kept them alive. The National Health Laboratory said blood transfusions could also be needed for people with a shortage of red blood cells, where the body was not making enough red blood cells or because one had lost blood.