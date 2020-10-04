Special Investigations Unit hands Gauteng PPE graft report to David Makhura

Johannesburg - The Special Investigations Unit has handed its report to Gauteng Premier David Makhura regarding suspended health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku. Two sources within the party’s Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) told the Sunday Independent the report was handed over on Friday. “The premier has received the report but it’s still not clear when he will be releasing it publicly,” said a source speaking on condition of anonymity. The publication has established that what was handed to Makhura was not the final report relating to personal protection equipment corruption (PPE) in Gauteng, but one that relates to allegations levelled against Masuku. SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago yesterday confirmed it was handed to Makhura but it was not the final report. Kganyago added the unit was still busy with its investigations and the final report would be handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa, not the premier. “Investigations are nowhere near finalised. Once we are done, we will give the final report to the president.

“When it comes to disciplinary hearings, we give that aspect of the direct report to the individual. The premier has not received the report on the whole PPE investigation because it’s not his.” Sources have also told the Sunday Independent that after hearing the PPE shenanigans, Masuku informed Makhura and urged him to ask the SIU to look at the PPE tenders in the province.

“That is when Makhura wrote to the president requesting the SIU to look into the matter. Both the audit and the SIU investigation into the PPE corruption allegations were proposed by Masuku to Makhura,” said another source.

Kganyago confirmed that the SIU had been seconded by Makhura. “The premier’s office had called us on secondment to help with investigations,” said Kganyago.

Masuku talks of ‘collusion’

Attempts for comment from Makhura’s office were not successful.

Masuku has been on special leave following allegations that he had a hand in the awarding of a R125m illion PPE tender to Royal Bhaca Projects - a company 100%-owned by Thandisizwe Diko, the husband of Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko.

The Masukus and Dikos are family friends. Masuku’s wife Loyiso is also a business partner of Thandisizwe’s. Both families have denied the allegations.

Sources with intimate knowledge of the SIU investigations have indicated that Masuku pleaded innocence and informed investigators that the Dikos abused his trust by bidding for the contract without his knowledge.

In his submissions, Masuku told investigators that the businessman and his wife worked with senior officials behind his back. He said they failed to disclose Royal Bhaca had been replaced by Ledla Structural Development when he confronted them about the contract.

In August, Sunday Independent reported that Masuku told investigators he was unaware of the Royal Bhaca contract until May, when he demanded a list of all contracts, including cancelled ones, following allegations that a contractor who bought five cars for cash had received PPE contracts in Gauteng and fronted for Makhura. This came after Hamilton Ndlovu posted pictures of his luxury cars on social media.

Sources said Masuku told investigators the Dikos never informed him they had tendered or received contracts from the Gauteng health department even out of courtesy.

A source within the ANC Gauteng leadership says it appears the issue is no longer about facts but rather factions.

