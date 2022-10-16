Spice and titillation on offer as Sex Expo 2022 returns

Johannesburg - In many sectors, sex is still regarded as a taboo topic. To South Africans, the thought of children as young as 15 having their love huts would send shivers down their spine. But that is the reality in Cambodia. Located in the Ratanakiri region, the Kreung tribe does things differently. Parents sleep in one house while their children have love huts. They have given rise to allowing children to make their own decisions and participate in sex.

According to vancouverisawesome.com, when young girls reach puberty around ages 13 to15 their fathers will build them a separate bamboo hut, away from the family home, so they can socialise and experiment with boys in privacy. The Kreung people instil a strong message that sex before marriage is acceptable, encouraged when young girls are trying to find the right man to marry. The girls are in charge. They invite the boys they want into their love hut to get down or sometimes, just talk without any sex. The boys are not aggressive (they have been taught that their respectful behaviour towards the girls will affect their families' livestock and they take this very seriously) and they let the girls call the shots.

You're probably thinking what on Earth does that have to do with our beautiful country? Well, after months of lockdowns and social distancing, South Africa’s risqué expo has returned. Times Square opened its doors to hundreds of excited South Africans wanting to open their legs and explore their bodies. But unlike in Cambodia, there is an age restriction and well, South Africans are very coy and safe people. They even complained about the street pole adverts leading to the event… what a shame.

Anyway, the 2022 edition of the Sex Expo opened on Thursday with a packed itinerary showcasing all the enticing content on offer by exhibitors.“We are super excited to be back hosting The Sex Expo in the capital city. “We just love being here and showing Pretoria all the ins and outs of what it has to offer,” said expo organiser Tao Blignaut. “The Sex Expo is a fun and entertaining adult-themed exhibition with incredible stage shows, informative workshops, and exhibitor stands showcasing a full range of enticing products, with the full spectrum of businesses and brands targeting adult consumers represented."

Described as one of the most popular exhibitions on the continent, gobsmacked South Africans milled through the exhibits and were entertained by choreographed on-stage performances, and who could blame them? Male revue troupe, Pulse, returned with the right moves for their tongue-tied audience experiencing lap dances. Famous penile artist Pricasso from down below made a return with his eye-catching painting methods. The Australian painter said in a post on Instagram he had painted 18 paintings with his penis on the first day but loved to visit his South African fans at the expo.

Brave patrons played a few games of strip poker and Randy (Russian) Roulette in the naked casino. Other highlights, Blignaut explained, for this year’s expo included informative workshops stage that will entertain dialogues on the matters of sex. “We had a fantastic line-up of speakers who engaged audiences in informative discussions covering all aspects of sexual health and lifestyle by world-renowned sexologists and expert speakers to educate and open minds,” he said. Dialogues touched on sex toys, bondage and discipline, domination and submission, sadism and masochism (BDSM), intimacy within couples, and tips for solo or partnered sexual activities.

"We think that expos like these are essential in creating a space where everyone can explore their sexuality, find out more about sexual health and the fun side of sex,” he said. Days before The Sex Expo was set to go live on October 13 in Times Square, the Tshwane Municipality notified the company that almost half of their posters were removed due to complaints about the event’s advertisements on street poles. The posters in question show a pair of white, shaved legs of a woman wearing a pair of pink heels, with her hands holding a pink thong and text advertising the expo on the right-hand side.