State of municipalities continues to disappoint

Johannesburg – The state of municipalities has continued to disappoint, with little being turned around, auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has said. In her 2020-2021 auditor-general report, Maluleke has revealed a slight increase in the number of clean audits.

She says 27 municipalities have maintained their clean audit status, and 14 have achieved a clean audit for the first time. Maluleke says that six municipalities have lost their clean audit status. “Over the previous administration, the submission of financial statements by August 31 for auditing worsened from 90 percent in 2016-17 to 82 percent in 2020-21. This delays not only the audit process but also the accountability processes," she said. She also said that by the date of the report, nine audits had not been completed because the municipal managers did not submit the financial statements for auditing by the legislated submission date. Maluleke said two of these municipalities were from the Northern Cape, while seven were in the Free State.

"We received the financial statements of five of these municipalities from March to May 2022 and are busy with their audits. The financial statements of Kopanong, Maluti-A-Phofung, and Masilonyana in the Free State and Phokwane in the Northern Cape were still outstanding by the date of this report. The 2019-20 financial statements of Maluti-A-Phofung are also still outstanding," Maluleke said. She says that her office has reached out to the accountability ecosystem (mayors and speakers, as well as premiers and members of the executive councils for finance and local government) to intervene in the non-submission of financial statements. She says her office has informed the provincial legislatures, Parliament and national Treasury. "Our audit leadership further repeatedly engaged with the municipal managers and chief financial officers of these municipalities to encourage submission. When all of this failed, we notified the affected municipal managers and the board of a municipal entity that the non-submission of the financial statements constitutes a material irregularity, as the delays in the accountability processes are causing substantial harm to these municipalities," Maluleke said.

She has warned that the lack of transparency for the use of funds and the financial position of these municipalities should not be tolerated by councils, provincial and national leadership, or oversight. Maluleke added that 60 percent of municipalities did not comply with legislation on effecting consequences. She says the compliance is material in 54 percent of municipalities. “The most common findings involved unauthorised, fruitless, and wasteful expenditure not being investigated. This means that the municipalities did not take sufficient steps to recover, write off, approve or condone such expenditure.

“The first step the council must take is to investigate the non-compliance – why did it happen, who is responsible, was money lost, and – if money was lost – can that money be recovered? These investigations were not performed in more than half of the municipalities,” Maluleke said. She said 51% of municipalities did not investigate the previous year's irregular expenditure, 42% did not do so for unauthorised expenditure, and 41% failed to do so for fruitless and wasteful expenditure. "As a result, the year-end balances of these types of unwanted expenditures continue to grow. At the 2020-21 year-end, the balance of irregular expenditure that had accumulated over many years and had not been dealt with totalled R119,07 billion, unauthorised expenditure stood at R86,46 billion, while fruitless and wasteful expenditure amounted to R11,04 billion."