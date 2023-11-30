Strife at Unisa - institute seeking an interdict against 'ex-lover' of vice-chancellor

This follows a naked protest led by Morolane, who was seen on social media videos walking naked into the office of the vice-principal of Institutional Development, Professor Solomon Magano, to demand his union be given recognition last week. On Tuesday this week, Unisa approached the Labour Court in Johannesburg, asking the court to interdict Morolane from accessing the premises of the university and threatening to assault Magano or intimidating any staff members.

In the application seen, by Independent Media, the institution is also asking the court to declare Morolane’s “threat of self-immolation to be an unlawful and unprotected form of protest action and interdicting and restraining him from so threatening to commit self-immolation as a form of protest action”. An affidavit filed by Magano, stated that Morolane threatened to shoot him should he not give in to his demands to recognise NASA. “I fear that if the order sought is not granted, the first respondent (Morolane) will physically harm me, visitors to the applicant (Unisa), students, and employees of the applicant,” reads Magano’s affidavit.

Asked whether Moralane would oppose the urgent application, he said that he would oppose it. In a statement issued by Morolane earlier this week, he alleged that the recognition of his union was being sabotaged by the university’s vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Puleng LenkaBula, because she was “bitter” after he ended their love affair. Unisa vice-chancellor Puleng LenkaBula. Picture: THOBILE MATHONSI/ AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA) The statement was accompanied by screenshots of messages between Morolane and LenkaBula – detailing their love affair and how it eventually turned sour.

It said: “Many might have been confused as to what gave rise to the naked protest and arrests on the 23rd of November 2023. “NASA workers’ rights were granted by LSO and Adv (Oupa) Mabusela, and implementation thereof have been frustrated by the Vice-Chancellor and Principal Prof Puleng LenkaBula. “ManComm further exhausted the matter, that NASA must be granted the rights and the matter be escalated to HR COC, because she has a strong hold on HR wherein all its management are in acting positions and fear to do their jobs at the risk of offending the VC…

“The VC has used violence against NASA, followed up by threatening me with rape accusations. “The reason for all this is because at the time when one was a student and she was the Director in the office of Prof Mandla Makhanya and subsequently a Dean of Students, we had a love affair and I decided to terminate the relationship. I must now suffer because I terminated the relationship when she didn’t want to.” He also stated that: “If LenkaBula was a man, the matter would have long been taken seriously by management who were made aware of how she had abused her office.”

NASA founder and secretary-general Mpho Morolane. Picture: SUPPLIED Morolane alleged that members of NASA were suffering because LenkaBula decided to be personal and that she “hated him”. “I informed the chair of the council of such a relationship, and he said he would organise a meeting and the same did not materialise,” the statement continued. He concluded by stating that they could not be patient and quiet when power was being abused by LenkaBula.

Last month, The Star reported that Morolane unleashed his lawyers on LenkaBula, who was reported to have verbally abused him and called him a rapist. The letter addressed to LenkaBula was dated September 22 and entitled: “Defamatory statements and/or intimidatory and/or harassing statements made against Mr Mpho Morolane, general secretary of Nasa, on social media. “It has come to our client’s attention that you have recently made defamatory and/or intimidatory and/or harassing statements regarding our client. These statements were made over social media, being WhatsApp messages on August 19, 2023,” the lawyers said.