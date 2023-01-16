Struggle icon’s son, directors blacklisted over collusive bidding, fronting

The son of Steve Biko has been blacklisted from doing business with the state. File Photo Johannesburg- A company in which the eldest son of Black Consciousness icon Steve Biko, Nkosinathi Biko, is a director has been blacklisted by the government after being busted for collusive bidding and fronting. Inhouse Venue Technical Management and its directors were blacklisted from doing business with the state after the National Treasury was authorised by the state-owned Council for the Built Environment (CBE) to do so.

A National Treasury report obtained by the Sunday Independent shows that Inhouse Venue Technical Management, its directors, Biko, Ofer Lapid and Nasser Abbas were placed in the National Treasury's databases of restricted suppliers and tender defaulters and the reason for restriction by the relevant accounting officer/authority was cited as collusive bidding and fronting. According to the report, dated December 23, 2022, the company and its directors were placed on the database for the period between October 11, 2022, and December 29, 2022. The National Treasury describes collusive bidding (or bid rigging) as instances when businesses, that would otherwise be expected to compete, secretly conspire to raise prices or lower the quality of goods and/or services for the purchaser who wishes to acquire them through a bidding process. In terms of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act, fronting means transactions, arrangements or other acts or conduct that directly or indirectly undermines or frustrates the achievement of its objectives or the implementation of any of its provisions.

National Treasury figures show that as of March last year, there were 143 companies (56) and shareholders or directors (87) on the database of restricted suppliers. Broken down, the numbers also reveal that 94 companies, shareholders or directors had been restricted for between four and six years, 26 for a period between one and three years and another 23 were restricted for seven to 10 years. The tender defaulters database had no listed companies and shareholders or directors at the time. Companies, shareholders or directors are placed on the restricted suppliers’ database based on decisions made by the accounting officer (director-general, head of department or head of a state entity), accounting authority (board members or trustees) and the National Treasury in terms of the applicable laws. The register of tender defaulters consists of persons placed on it upon conviction in accordance with the Prevention and Combating Activities Act and if a court also rules that such individuals be endorsed in the database.

“When a person’s name has been endorsed in the register, the person will be prohibited from doing business with the public sector for a period not less than five years and not more than 10 years. The National Treasury is empowered to determine the period of restriction and each case will be dealt with on its own merit,” explained the Treasury, adding that, the register must be open to the public. Several discrepancies were identified in the system including accounting officers and authorities not restricting suppliers for poor performance and fraudulent activities and continuing to use them and companies changing their names after restriction as well as search functions not used to identify restricted directors or shareholders. Accounting officers and authorities also fail to inform the National Treasury of cases of restriction through court orders and the numbers on the restricted database does not accurately reflect the supply chain management environment in the country.

The National Treasury is exposed to litigation as entries to the restricted supplier database want to be removed and take the legal route to remove the restriction after receiving insider information that they have been recommended for the awarding of contracts. Another example used by the National Treasury is the wording used in the application to restrict states that accounting officers and authorities recommend restriction instead of requesting it to upload in terms of applicable laws, which technicality questions procedural fairness. The CBE indicated on Friday that its chief executive officer Msizi Myeza would only be able to respond by Monday, to detailed questions sent to the entity.