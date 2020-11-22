Suspect in Senzo’s case appears in court for allegedly trying to kill two people

By Solly Maphumulo One of the suspects in the murder case of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa is facing two attempted murder charges. Muzikawukhalelwa Sibiya, who was under heavy police guard, made a brief appearance at the Vosloorus Magistrate’s Court this week. Last month, Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli were charged for the murder of Meyiwa after six years. The football star was gunned down on October 26, 2014 at Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house in Vosloorus.

During the court appearance on Monday, Sibiya, 34, who was represented by his lawyer kept his eyes on the ground and sheepishly looked at the court gallery.

Sibiya is accused of allegedly shooting Ntombenhle Ndaba. He allegedly shot Ndaba 25 times in a fit of rage in 2015 at Basuthwini Hostel. One of the bullets hit her in the chest and narrowly missed her heart. Insiders said a group of girls had come to the hostel for a visit. Sibiya had just bought a brand new cellphone.

When he realised it had gone missing he questioned the people who were in the house and allegedly sprayed bullets into Ndaba. She was rushed to hospital where she was treated.

During the commotion his cellphone was discovered.

According to sources a doctor who treated Ndaba said: “It was a miracle that she survived”.

The doctor was in disbelief. He said he doesn’t know how she survived that shooting incident because “the bullet hit her in the chest and missed her heart by inches.”

Shortly after the shooting incident the Sibiyas negotiated with Ndaba’s family. It was agreed that she would be compensated if they did not open a case. After the money was collected, R5000 was handed over to Ndaba’s uncle.

Sibiya is also facing another attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting Mfanelo Mbatha. It was not immediately clear why Mbatha had been shot at. Again after Mbatha was shot, Sibiya’s family compensated his family with R5000. The case has been postponed to December 1 for further investigation.

In another incident Sibiya allegedly shot a girlfriend in December 2014 after she threatened to blow the whistle on him about Meyiwa’s murder. Sibiya had allegedly confided in her about his alleged involvement in Meyiwa’s murder. Shortly after the incident the families had a meeting. It was agreed the Mbatha family would be compensated.

“We are still investigating this matter. We are still trying to find out what happened to this case,” a source said.

Sibiya, who had been sought by police since last year for a charge of drug dealing, was arrested in Tembisa on May 30, this year. He was also was arrested in 2018 for drug dealing and was granted bail.

He failed to appear in court on the next court date.

His bail was subsequently cancelled and a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

Police had also been looking for Sibiya in connection with the murder of Meyiwa.

Sibiya who had been living in a Basuthwini hostel moved out following three separate shooting incidents.

He went to live with his uncle at Vusumuzi Section in Tembisa.

On October 26 Sibiya was formally charged with the murder of Meyiwa.

Last month, Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mncube, Maphisa and Ntuli appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

