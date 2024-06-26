Tabling the art and pleasure of eating: Long table dinners at Riebeek Kasteel

IN the picturesque town of Riebeek Kasteel, where art and culinary finesse converge, a series of exclusive Long Table dining events are set to captivate both locals and visitors alike. Hosted as part of the Solo Studios, Intimate Art Encounter, renowned chef Isabella Niehaus will headline two evenings of gastronomic delight against the backdrop of The Valley Potager's enchanting kitchen gardens.

Isabella Niehaus, celebrated for her rustic yet refined culinary approach and acclaimed cookbook authorship, will showcase her talents on the evenings of Friday, August 9th and Saturday, August 10th. The Valley Potager, a meticulously designed garden reminiscent of European kitchen gardens, will serve as the idyllic venue. Nestled within 1.5 hectares of meticulously landscaped grounds adorned with citrus trees and gravel walkways, guests will dine amidst the serene beauty of this botanical gem. The four-course affair promises a culinary journey through the West Coast and Swartland regions, featuring locally sourced ingredients that highlight the bounty of the land and sea.

"What will make this special for me is that it reminds me of 13 years of cooking every Sunday in my home on the West Coast," shares Niehaus, reflecting on her inspiration drawn from personal culinary experiences. Adding to the experience, each course will be expertly paired with wines from Great Heart Wines, the staff-owned label of Mullineux Wines and Leeu Passant. Jolize van Wyk, winemaker at Great Heart Wines, will guide guests through a curated selection that complements Niehaus's delectable creations.

Across town, Vineyard Views, a luxury guesthouse, will host its own Long Table dinners on the same dates, offering an intimate dining experience in their private dining room. Renowned local chefs Grant Dewar and Gareth Dewar-Pienaar will present a three-course menu showcasing their culinary prowess, perfectly paired with wines from De Grendel Wines. Surrounded by the vineyards, guests can indulge in a menu designed to elevate home-style cuisine with a touch of elegance. These exclusive events promise not only exceptional food and wine but also an opportunity to immerse oneself in the art of fine dining amidst breathtaking surroundings.