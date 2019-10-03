Johannesburg - Take President Muhammadu Buhari to Sunnyside and Hillbrow.
That was the resounding call of frustrated South Africans to President Cyril Ramaphosa as his Nigerian counterpart landed in the country on Thursday morning.
Buhari arrived in South Africa for an official state visit following violent attacks which led to hundreds of foreigners leaving the country for good after attacks on foreign business in Gauteng last month. Some of the affected foreigners who returned home were Nigerians.
At the height of the violent attacks, Buhari announced on Twitter that he would be sending a special envoy to Pretoria to express Nigeria's 'deep concern' about the safety and security of Nigerians living in South Africa.