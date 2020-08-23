Taxi fare increases add further financial strain on cash-strapped commuters

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Taxi fare increases have added further financial strain on cash-strapped commuters who are reeling as a result of salary cuts and job losses caused by various stages of the lockdown that have also had a negative impact on economic growth. Consumers say they now spend more on transport than on household necessities including food and electricity. Last month several taxi associations in Gauteng increased their prices by between 5% and 40%. The associations said the price hikes were the result of losses suffered by the industry due to the lockdown. Taxis were permitted to carry only 70% of their capacity to ensure physical distancing during lockdown levels 4 and 5.

As a result, the industry suffered major losses and appealed to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to provide financial relief to the tune of R20000.

However, Mbalula rejected the proposal and offered the R1 billion to the industry which was rejected by associations because the amount would not cover the loss suffered, they said.

For 28-year-old mother of two Flora Nkosi, the taxi fare hikes have affected her living standards so much that she has been forced to cut back on her savings because of the pending retrenchments at her workplace.

“This means I am now working for transport. I now use close to R70 a day to get to work. This has added to my financial woes because even at work I am no longer able to work overtime as we were told that the company was struggling to make a profit.

“It’s even worse because we are also going through retrenchments at work, meaning I have to be careful how I spend my money. I am forced to save more than before, but this is not possible because of the taxi increases,” she said.

The situation is even worse for Lerato Dlamini, a domestic worker who was forced to take a salary cut from R3500 to R3000 a month.

“This is too much. I used to pay R18 for a single trip to Lenasia and it’s now gone up to R21,” said the 51-year-old.

Although Lucky Matome still receives his full salary, he echoed Dlamini’s sentiments, he now spends approximately R30 per day which is a lot as he is a breadwinner. “I have to buy food, electricity and pay for water. All these things are expensive.”

A commuter who only introduced himself as Mpho said he is forced to reduce his monthly savings because he now spends close to R90 a day from Soshanguve to Centurion.

“This too much. Everything is now expensive. Imagine I am spending a bit more on expenses such as grocery and electricity as prices have gone up since implementation of the lockdown,” he said.

South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa could not be reached for comment.

National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele said the lockdown took half of the industry’s earnings.

“For sometime we were taking nothing home, and at some point we were taking just a little which cannot be equated to 50% of what we were earning. Again, the taxi increases are like any other business that would adjust its prices on an annual basis.”

Asked if the prices were permanent, Malele said: “It is quite strange that the taxi industry is expected to drop its prices when the prices of other commodities would go up generally”.

Transport ministry spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine said the department would be discussing the funding of the industry during the Taxi Lekgotla which would look into regularisation and professionalising the industry.

The Taxi Lekgotla was launched this week.

“The minister is aware of the challenges faced by the taxi industry as a result of the regulations to curb the spread of the coronavirus and understands that similar to other industries, fair fare adjustments may be necessary for the industry’s survival,” she said.

The Sunday Independent