Township food businesses thrive despite setback

JOHANNESBURG - For the maverick food entrepreneurs in the township, the stakes are high. These entrepreneurs have a common characteristic: they are all risk takers and have taken a gamble to start a food business in the heart of township communities where the customers want authentic, quality food at a reasonable price. Lockdown wasn’t easy for these businesses, with the hard lockdown a real blow to their profits. Township chefs faced the same hurdles as established restaurateurs in the city centre, hotels and in upmarket suburbs. Their profit margins are lower than restaurant chains, and their staff complement small. Businesses came to ruin because many survive from month to month.

There are three township food brands that have survived and, more than that, the owners have promised their staff and customers, that in the future, they plan to thrive.

Estratweni Mobile Food

Siphumeze “Blax” Ramncwana and Thando “Space” Mavumengwana started selling muffins door to door in Philippi in 2016. Mavumengwana said:

“We would start early in the mornings and sell muffins at the bus stops, and at taxi ranks. That’s how it started.”

The word Estratweni means street, and it’s part of their business philosophy to remain true to the township customers. Today, the pair run a take-away from a refurbished shipping container in Philippi and own two food trailers.

Lockdown meant their business shut down, but the pair remained hopeful and passionate. Their delivery service in and around Philippi became a core element of their business, and something they plan to build on.

Mavumengwana said: “We had been growing until the lockdown and things have been tough, and it’s hard coming back.”

But they are cooking once again and part of their plan is to franchise their business to other Cape Town townships. Mavumengwana said: “We also want to create more jobs and get skills development to the youth because that’s what we most passionate about.”

The Spinach King Langa

Spinach King expanded from Khayelitsha to open its doors in Langa this year. Siziwe Mbinda bought into the franchise and planned to open an outlet at the Bridges for Music Academy in King Langalibalele Street, Langa.

In February, his bakery premises had been secured, but weeks later, the lockdown came into effect.

Mbinda said: “We bought the franchise and got the perfect spot around early February, a refurbished container. We finally opened on the September 24, Heritage Day.”

Spinach King Langa sources all its organic fresh spinach for the bread from community micro-farms in Langa.

Mbinda said: “We have the gluten-free bread, low GI bread and rolls, and then we supply restaurants in Langa who make sandwiches and burgers.

Positive about the future of Spinach King Langa, Mbinda said: “We offer freshly baked bread. Someone from Pinelands, Newlands, Century City can drive into Langa and get fresh, not frozen bread.”

Gawulo Lifestyle

Sihle Kweza is the co-owner of Gawulo Lifestyle and described the business as “an innovative catering, food and beverage consultancy.”

With chef Liyabona “Leon” Qayi he started the business in 2018 and has a key focus on vegan and organic food.

Kweza said: “Our business is divided into different streams: we have the catering department, retail and the restaurant, and we do private cheffing. The bakery and restaurant in Khayelitsha is our base.”

Lockdown was a setback for these two business owners, Kweza said: “Things slowed down, and we had stock, and a lot of our organic stock doesn’t have preservatives, so fruit, vegetable and meat we were going to lose, especially what was meant for the restaurant.”

But they didn’t stop their creativity in the kitchen now that their bakery has reopened.

Their plans include expanding the restaurant because to comply with Covid-19 health and safety measures, only 10 people can be seated. Kweza and Qayi also have plans to open their own retail store.

Sunday Independent