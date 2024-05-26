TUT partners with Intel to advance AI revolution

IN a groundbreaking move, the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and Intel have joined forces to launch the world's first AI Career Tech Centre at a higher education institution. The centre, unveiled on May 22 at TUT's Pretoria campus, aims to equip students with the necessary AI skills to thrive in their respective industries and prepare them for the future of work.

The launch of the Intel AI Career Tech Centre marks a significant milestone in the partnership between TUT and Intel, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in September last year. This collaboration is set to strengthen ties and promote mutually beneficial outcomes, positioning South Africa at the forefront of AI development. Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, the Principal and Vice-Chancellor of TUT, emphasized the university's commitment to moving "from good to great" and preparing students for the future of work.

"We are excited about the partnership with Intel, which will equip our students with the necessary AI skills to thrive in their respective industries," he said. The Intel AI Career Tech Centre will offer the Intel AI for Future Workforce programme, providing over 200 hours of the latest teaching and learning content incorporating new AI trends. The programme aims to empower the future workforce with essential AI skills for employability, regardless of their technical background.

Dr. Bienvenu Agbokponto Soglo, Director Government Affairs Africa & IGA CTO Liaison (PE) at Intel Corp, highlighted the importance of AI skills in the emerging job landscape and the need for students to be equipped with technical confidence, career growth, and social skills to succeed. "The AI Career Tech centre at TUT houses various Intel AI hardware that will be utilized for AI training, providing students with hands-on experience and practical skills," he added. The launch of the Intel AI Career Tech Centre at TUT is a significant step forward for AI development in South Africa. With the rapid advancement of AI technologies globally, initiatives like this are crucial in ensuring that South African students are well-prepared to embrace and contribute to the AI revolution.

South Africa has already made strides in AI development, with various startups, research institutions, and corporations exploring the potential of AI in sectors such as healthcare, finance, and agriculture. The partnership between TUT and Intel will further boost these efforts by nurturing a new generation of AI-skilled professionals. As the world becomes increasingly reliant on AI technologies, the demand for AI-skilled professionals is expected to skyrocket. The Intel AI Career Tech Centre at TUT will play a vital role in bridging the skills gap and positioning South Africa as a hub for AI innovation and talent.