Twin sisters using makeup skills, videos to boost positivity during lockdown

Johannesburg – “Seeing that times have changed and the global (community) is under quarantine, we wish to encourage our beauty queens from all corners of the universe, whether in self-isolation or quarantine, to always look and feel beautiful in their personal spaces.” These are motivational words during the Covid-19 national lockdown by self-taught makeup artists Cynthia and Sanchia Munonde. The identical twin sisters have set up a YouTube channel to advise others on staying on fleek throughout the 21-day national lockdown. Upon conception of their newly established YouTube channel, the Munonde twins understood that the social platform had a lot of videos on makeup tutorial by various makeup artists from all corners of the globe, nonetheless that never stopped them. “It brought forth an opportunity to see how we could work on bringing a positive twist to the game. We then realised that each consultation was not just about makeup, however, meaningful conversations exchanged through chats between ourselves and clients. “Somehow each woman we dealt with had a unique story to tell about her personal life encounter. After such a discovery, we realised that the different stories shared during the makeup sessions would help strengthen fellow women going through similar life challenges such as now during the panic of Covid-19.

“For that same reason, we took it upon ourselves to identify different women who will be featured on the upcoming season, sharing their life journeys during a make-up consultation. Our YouTube Channel is CNS,” said Cynthia.

The pair said people should remain positive during the lockdown and look and feel good while staying in the comfort of their home.

“As we all know, the world at large is going through the most difficult time right now. However, that should not stop us from feeling and looking our best.

“The advice that I can give is that we should not lose ourselves even in our confined spaces. However, get up each morning and follow our normal daily routines.

“I believe if we all strive to look and feel our best during this time, the same positive energy will be transferred to those around us,” said Cynthia, whom Sanchia described as a perfectionist and always willing to go the extra mile in all her projects.

Sanchia added: “I would like to encourage women from all walks of life to stay calm, beautiful, healthy, clean and, most importantly, to keep staying in isolation.”

Asked what motivated them to become makeup artists, the University of Pretoria BCom entrepreneurship

graduates said their passion started at a very tender ,age imitating their mother applying makeup each day without fail, and trying out different cosmetic skincare products.

“We would have makeup bookings from varsity students for upcoming date nights, graduations and birthday party shoots. During these sessions, we would mostly try out different brands, like Revlon, Mac and Essences,” said Sanchia.

How is their business working relationship as twins? The 30 year-olds sisters said working as family can be hard at times, but it is also very important to have certain work ethics and rules in place.

Going forward, the beautiful duo would like to see themselves in partnership with leading cosmetics and skincare brands across the world.

The Sunday Independent