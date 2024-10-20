uMkhonto weSizwe Party lays down the rules for members

THE uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) lays down the rules for members in its recently published constitution and code of conduct. The country’s official opposition states that all its members must be honest at all times and must avoid making commitments they cannot fulfil.

”They must necessarily fulfil all the commitments they make to the people. Respect demands that all members of the MKP must respectfully raise their political views in and outside the organisation and must engage political opponents with robustness, clarity of thought and respect,” reads the party’s constitution. According to the MKP, no member will be allowed to throw insults at anyone including political opponents even in instances where they have been insulted or provoked by opponents. It also prevents members from communicating outside its policies, political and ideological prescripts and direction.

In addition, the MKP states that mandates, accountability, and reporting means that all its members will always act within mandate and must be accountable for their actions and constantly provide reports on the work they are assigned to do. All MKP members are also required to record and write reports on the work they do. Contributions to debates and interventions in communities, media, committees, Parliament, legislature and councils must reflect organic knowledge of people’s conditions in society and not based on newspaper reports and other media platforms including social media or the subjective imagination of individuals, according to the MKP.

Education is also among the requirements for the party’s members. ”All members of the MKP must always seek to pursue further studies including further diplomas, degrees and certificates in different fields of study,” the party added. The MKP is punting meritocracy in its structures.

”Meritocracy entails that in all its decisions and policies, the MKP will uphold meritocracy in that those who are chosen for leadership responsibilities and deployment are selected on the basis of merit and not favouritism and other forms of narrow and discriminatory criteria,” the party explained. The party has warned members who take the party to court without exhausting internal processes as outlined in its code of conduct will face automatic expulsion. MKP members will be placed on a 24 months probation and the party’s national officials can summarily cancel membership at any point during the probation period.

MKP members could face disciplinary action for ignoring and disrespecting its official decisions, policies or directions and participating in corrupt practices such as bribes, using party resources for personal gain or granting undue favours to external entities for personal benefit. Other punishable offences include establishing or promoting unauthorised or clandestine groups or assemblies, insults, lying and being engaged in factional activities, heckling and disrupting meetings and gatherings and being in possession of dangerous weapons such as guns, knives and pangas during meetings. The MKP also plans to establish its women’s and youth leagues as well as students’ movement.