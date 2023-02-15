Unfair dismissal leads to business venture

Johannesburg - Fikile Ndaba, a businesswoman and mother, established Fifi Ndaba Consulting after she was unfairly dismissed from her managerial post as a financial analyst. “I always had the urge to leave the corporate world, however, I had fear. I only focused on my business when I was unfairly dismissed from my managerial post, a predicament which really paved the way for my business,” she said.

Ndaba, 31, utilised the opportunity to focus on her accounting firm, Fifi Ndaba Consulting. The firm offers a range of consultation services for different types of businesses. They help their clients make tactical decisions that help enhance their financial foundation while fulfilling their tax compliance obligations. With Fifi Ndaba Consulting, clients can recognise cost-saving opportunities and reach their business and personal financial objectives. Her accounting firm manages the accounts of a theme park and the South African Traditional Music Awards, just to name a few of her clients. With the establishment of Fifi Ndaba Consulting, she saw that most accounting firms did not have tailor-made packages for township businesses, which she took advantage of. “I targeted township businesses intending to charge them a certain fee based on their net profits, not a fixed amount, because at the end, my vision is to see township businesses strive, and I want to grow with the businesses,” Ndaba explained.

She added that the hardest part about getting into her business was penetrating the market, as the industry is already saturated. However, she has used social media to market her business, which has in turn helped with building a clientele. Through the profits of her accounting firm, the business-savvy accountant has recently opened a new store, based in Rustenburg, called Fifi and Son Pies. Through the accounting firm, she has given back to her community, by creating an NPO, Enzo Foundation which is inspired by her son. The Enzo Foundation focuses on helping kids who are in need by providing them with necessities such as school shoes, uniforms, food and stationery. Fifi Ndaba Consulting services are available at https://fifindaba.co.za.