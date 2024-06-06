Unprecedented political landscape: ‘ANC-DA coalition would be a disaster’

IN a tumultuous period for South African politics, discussions surrounding potential coalitions and government structures have reached a fever pitch. Many political analysts, including Dr Allan Boesak, politician and anti-apartheid activist, have expressed grave concerns about complexities and challenges facing the African National Congress (ANC) and the nation at large.

In an exclusive interview with Sunday Independent, Boesak noted, that the current situation faced by the ruling party is indeed unprecedented. Unlike the carefully orchestrated transition of 1994, today’s political terrain is fraught with uncertainty and lacks the groundwork laid in the past. “We’ve never been in a situation like this … So it is legitimate to ask how would it then work on a national level,” he said. Boesak emphasises that the landscape is vastly different from the pre-1994 negotiations, which may have been more akin to political theater than genuine compromise.

On the matter of potential coalitions with opposition parties, particularly the ramifications of an ANC-DA coalition, Boesak shared a simmilar view as other political analysts that such an alliance would be detrimental to the country, as it would compromise the ANC’s core values and alienate its support base. The ANC has been contemplating forming a coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA), marking an unprecedented shift in South African politics. “I think that an ANC-DA coalition would be a disaster for the country … If you think that there is any common ground between the policies of the DA and the policies that the ANC proclaims it stands for, then you must be totally out of your mind,” he said.

Moreover, Boesak said, the ANC’s adoption of neoliberal economic policies, influenced by the DA, is viewed as disastrous for addressing South Africa’s entrenched inequalities. The prospect of an ANC-DA coalition underscores the stark ideological differences between the two parties. Boesak said while the ANC traditionally represents the liberation movement and advocates for policies aimed at addressing historical injustices and socioeconomic inequalities, the DA espouses a more conservative approach, focusing on neoliberal economic policies and individual freedoms. Boesak dismissed the notion of any substantial common ground between the ANC and the DA. He highlights the fundamental differences in their policy platforms and values, making a coalition untenable in his view.

The debate surrounding the ANC-DA coalition raises questions about the balance between political expediency and adherence to principle. Boesak was critical of the ANC’s adoption of neoliberal economic policies. While coalition governments are often formed out of necessity, Boesak argues that compromising fundamental principles for short-term political gain is detrimental to the country’s long-term interests. Coalition governments, especially at the provincial and municipal levels, have a chequered history in South Africa. Boesak highlighted a lack of political maturity and a tendency for parties to undermine each other for personal gain, rather than collaborating for the common good.

“You need much more than just the usual way of thinking about politics … We’ve had 30 years of an experiment in democracy in which we have not trained our people to think politically differently,” he said. Boesak advocates for a coalition government inclusive of parties aligned with justice and equality. He emphasises the importance of prioritising the well-being of South Africa's marginalised communities and addressing systemic inequalities. The spectre of a national government of unity also looms large. While it may seem like a viable solution on the surface, Boesak warns against repeating past mistakes.

The previous experiment with such a government, post-1994, was short-lived and failed to address the underlying issues of reconciliation and governance. Regarding a government of national unity, Boesak stresses the importance of shared values and principles. He cautions against including parties, like the DA, whose policies perpetuate socioeconomic inequalities and fail to address the needs of the marginalised. In response to queries about other potential coalition partners, Boesak advocates for inclusivity and transparency in negotiations. He emphasises the need for parties aligned with the values of justice and equality to participate in any coalition government.

“A government which will include those parties that can be united around these issues … seems to me to be the best. We cannot live under these conditions for one day longer … We cannot live with children dying of hunger in our country for one day longer,” he said. On the matter of leverage exerted by other parties over the ANC in coalition talks. Boesak acknowledges the complexity of such negotiations but cautions against making demands that compromise fundamental principles. He highlights the DA’s leverage over the ANC, particularly concerning issues like state capture and accountability. Boesak also emphasised emphasises the profound impact of political decisions on ordinary citizens. He underscores the importance of leadership aligned with the values of justice and equality to steer the country forward.