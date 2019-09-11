Johannesburg - Gauteng police arrested 15 people during an unannounced raid at the Dragon City, Forsburg, on Wednesday.

The police declared the confiscating of counterfeit goods as a ‘blow’ to those who were dealing in fake goods. Police said goods worth R10m were seized.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the operations were conducted by SAPS, Sars officials, the JMPD, and other law enforcement agencies.

He said police arrested a total of 15 people, on charges of being in possession of counterfeit goods and others for being illegal immigrants.

“Law enforcement agencies comprising of SAPS, brand owners, Sars officials and metro police embarked on a joint operation following crime intelligence information that several stores or shops were engaged in selling counterfeit goods.

“Police and other law enforcement agencies are confident that millions of rand worth of counterfeit goods are removed from the market, as another major operation have dealt a hard blow to the sellers in Dragon City, Fordsburg.

“Several brands including clothing, shoes, bags, jewellery and cosmetics were removed today as these operations are continuing,” said Masondo.

Masondo said illegal light connections were disconnected by Joburg’s City Power.

City Power, while the estimated value of the seized goods is more than R10 million.

“As goods were being removed from the shops some of the owners locked storerooms and police had to break them open to seize the goods. Confiscated goods were removed and taken as exhibits. More information is being followed to deal with the influx of counterfeit goods from abroad and locally manufactured goods,” said Masondo.

Gauteng top cop Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended those involved for the successful operation and said they played a meaningful role in dealing with the sale of counterfeit goods which affected the economy.