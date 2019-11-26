Johannesburg - Police in Limpopo were still investigating why anyone would kill 21-year-old student Precious Ramabulana, by stabbing her to death 52 times.

The young woman’s body was discovered in a pool of blood on Sunday in a room she rented. She was a business management student at Capricorn TVET College. It is also believed she was raped, although police have yet to confirm this.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said no arrests had been made on Tuesday.

“We are still busy investigating the circumstances that led to her murder, our investigations are unfolding as we speak,” he said.

The police have appealed to anyone who may have information to come forward to assist with the investigations into Ramabulana’s death.

Police were investigating a case of murder, said Mojapelo.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education, science and technology, has sent its condolences to the Ramabulana family.

Ramabulana’s death comes as South Africa observes 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, an annual initiative established to stem the fierce tide of violence against women and children in the country.

Philly Mapulane, the committee chairperson, said they were concerned about the number of students who had been murdered this year.

“The committee is shocked and saddened by the murder of Precious that occurred just when the country is to observe the Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.

“This amount of violence directed at female university students, and sometimes perpetuated by fellow male students, is shocking and should be dealt with decisively,” said Mapulane.

Mapulane said they were calling on police to ‘leave no stone unturned’.

“These attacks highlight the need to invest in campus accommodation for students, as well as security provision in accommodation facilities that are off campus,” he said.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said the department was finalising the policy on Gender-Based Violence in the Post-School Education and Training System, which would be published next year in March, for implementation.

“I have engaged all of our institutions, both universities and TVET Colleges to improve campus safety and security. I will be getting a report from the Ministerial Task Team we appointed to advise me on issues of sexual harassment and gender-based violence and harm at our institutions, focusing on institutional policy alignment and initiatives to address gender-based violence in universities,” said Nzimande.

He said they had also mandate the department’s Higher Health programme to implement a Gender Based Violence programme in university and TVET college campuses to mitigate the problems of gender-based violence on campuses.

“I trust that our criminal justice system will ensure a speedy apprehension and prosecution of those responsible for this dastardly act,” said the minister.

