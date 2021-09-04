Venezuela laments America’s ’crime against humanity’
Share this article:
By ABBEY MAKOE
Diplomatic Writer
The government of Venezuela has lamented the enormous damage caused thus far by the United States’ imposition of Unilateral Coercive Measures (UCM) against the socialist South American country. The government of President Nicolas Maduro has recently submitted the report to the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan.
The report is aimed at forming a part of a dossier that was initially submitted to the ICC in February 2020 when complaints against the “criminal nature” of the unilateral sanctions was first visibly decried.
Caracas insists that the US’s UCM are at odds with the international law. Washington’s punitive measures have been taken against 192 people associated with the President Maduro’s beleaguered administration. Also in the line of Washington’s fire are 150 companies, 69 vessels, 58 aircrafts and 30 oil tankers. According to the Venezuelan ambassador in SA, Mairin Moreno, “this places our country as the fifth with the most UCMs in the world”.
Commenting in the latest edition of Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela’s Ministry of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, the country’s Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, wrote: “Those who promote these actions (UCM) do not care about the suffering they have caused the Venezuelan people. Their main political objective is to defeat a government not aligned with imperial interests.”
She said the dossier submitted to the ICC describes in graphic details the untold damages caused to Venezuela’s main industry – Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), which is the official oil company of Venezuela.
The production and income conditions of the State’s oil company has since 2017 – as a result of the MCU, deteriorated so negatively that it led to the decline in Venezuela’s income by a staggering 99%, said Ambassador Moreno.
The damage caused by the UCM is also said to be evident in the health of the population, which has been hardest-hit by the drastic reduction in the production of medicines. According to government statistics, since 2016 a total of 15 pharmaceutical subsidiaries have left the country and the “resources for the payment of vaccines were frozen before the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) due to pressure orchestrated by the UCM.
The economic blockade of Venezuela by the US is also having detrimental effect on the supply of basic services such as water. “Producers of pumps, energization systems and spare parts have delayed or cancelled the shipment of supplies due to restrictions to carry out transactions or transfer materials,” a Venezuelan government’s report says.
In addition, the UCM affected food imports, which began to fall in 2014, as well as the development of the local supply and production committees and the availability of proteins.
Caracas views the UCM as “a major crime against humanity”. In the report sent to the ICC, it read: “We have completed the cycle to demonstrate that there are reasonable causes in this referral that has been made before the ICC to affirm that a crime against humanity has been committed.”
The ICU, according to Venezuela, “has created major obstacles for humanitarian work”. Said Vice President Rodriguez: “We do not intend to victimise ourselves and cry about the criminal blockade, but we do intend to demonstrate to the world the crimes that have been committed by the United States government and those who have joined this criminal blockade.”
The democratically-elected government of President Maduro has been under immense pressure since Washington ceased to recognise it as a legitimate representative of the people of Venezuela. Instead, since the days of the Trump administration, the US recognises Venezuelan opposition leader, Juan Guaido, as the lawful leader of the country. Most countries in the EU have also endorsed the US sanctions against Caracas, and recognise Guaido, who is President of the country’s National Assembly as the lawful leader Venezuela. In November, Venezuela is scheduled to hold national elections. Majority of the opposition parties of Venezuela have signed up to participate in the polls. It is not yet clear if Guaido will take part and, in the eyes of the West, give legitimacy to the polls.