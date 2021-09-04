Venezuela laments America’s ’crime against humanity’

By ABBEY MAKOE Diplomatic Writer

The government of Venezuela has lamented the enormous damage caused thus far by the United States’ imposition of Unilateral Coercive Measures (UCM) against the socialist South American country. The government of President Nicolas Maduro has recently submitted the report to the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan. The report is aimed at forming a part of a dossier that was initially submitted to the ICC in February 2020 when complaints against the “criminal nature” of the unilateral sanctions was first visibly decried. Caracas insists that the US’s UCM are at odds with the international law. Washington’s punitive measures have been taken against 192 people associated with the President Maduro’s beleaguered administration. Also in the line of Washington’s fire are 150 companies, 69 vessels, 58 aircrafts and 30 oil tankers. According to the Venezuelan ambassador in SA, Mairin Moreno, “this places our country as the fifth with the most UCMs in the world”.

Commenting in the latest edition of Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela’s Ministry of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, the country’s Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, wrote: “Those who promote these actions (UCM) do not care about the suffering they have caused the Venezuelan people. Their main political objective is to defeat a government not aligned with imperial interests.” She said the dossier submitted to the ICC describes in graphic details the untold damages caused to Venezuela’s main industry – Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), which is the official oil company of Venezuela. The production and income conditions of the State’s oil company has since 2017 – as a result of the MCU, deteriorated so negatively that it led to the decline in Venezuela’s income by a staggering 99%, said Ambassador Moreno.

The damage caused by the UCM is also said to be evident in the health of the population, which has been hardest-hit by the drastic reduction in the production of medicines. According to government statistics, since 2016 a total of 15 pharmaceutical subsidiaries have left the country and the “resources for the payment of vaccines were frozen before the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) due to pressure orchestrated by the UCM. The economic blockade of Venezuela by the US is also having detrimental effect on the supply of basic services such as water. “Producers of pumps, energization systems and spare parts have delayed or cancelled the shipment of supplies due to restrictions to carry out transactions or transfer materials,” a Venezuelan government’s report says. In addition, the UCM affected food imports, which began to fall in 2014, as well as the development of the local supply and production committees and the availability of proteins.