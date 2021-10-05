Violent attacks on patients and staff continue at Soweto hospital

[email protected] Violent attacks at Soweto’s Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Jabulani have become a cause for serious concern.

At least 39 assaults involving mental health patients have occurred at the hospital since January last year. According to Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, 30 mental health patients were assaulted by other psychiatric patients, and 9 employees were also attacked. Edwin Zazayokwe, 86, was one of the 30 patients who were attacked. Zazayokwe died when he was stabbed multiple times in the chest with a sharp object, allegedly by a 17-year-old mentally ill patient in February last year. Another 75-year-old victim was also stabbed by the same perpetrator. Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Jabulani, Soweto. Picture: Supplied While assaults on both patients and employees have been rampant, safety measures at the hospital remain minimal with no dedicated psychiatric ward to accommodate psychiatric patients. The hospital is currently placing psychiatric patients in the same wards as medical patients.

Patients and their relatives have accused the authorities of negligence and called for security to be beefed up for both staff and patients. Meanwhile, the Orlando East family of mental patient Vusi Langa is seeking answers after he recently escaped from the hospital. They cannot fathom how a patient could just escape from the facility while in its care, and are concerned that little is being done to protect mentally ill patients. Langa was admitted to the hospital about two months ago and was recently seen on Skota Street in Orlando East. Dressed in hospital patient gear, he walked 8km from Jabulani to Orlando East.

“On Sunday, the 19th of September a neighbour alerted us that someone dressed in patients’ gear with the words Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital at the back, who looked like Vusi, was seen walking up Skota Street aimlessly,” said his uncle Charles Langa. The family quickly stepped out to see if it was him and it was indeed. The family tried to calm the 44-year-old down but he kept walking towards oncoming traffic, putting himself in danger. He has not been readmitted to the hospital. “Vusi is at home with no medication. The situation at home is bad but we try to handle it as best as we can. He gets rowdy at times which is difficult for us to handle because he’s now not on the necessary medication he needs,” said his uncle.

The family said they were reluctant to take Langa back to the hospital since he did not receive the necessary care and services while he was there. DA Gauteng Health spokesperson Jack Bloom said:“I am very concerned by the continuing lack of measures to avoid violence by psychiatric patients at this hospital. This is despite the terrible incident in May last year when an elderly patient was stabbed to death by a mentally ill patient who also injured another patient.” The hospital has admitted 2319 psychiatric patients since January last year but does not have a dedicated psychiatric ward. Only14 beds have been reserved in medical wards for men with psychiatric conditions, and 12 beds for women who suffer from mental illness.

The hospital admits that there are inadequate beds for psychiatric patients, particularly because the Accident and Emergency Unit always has an overflow of patients who have to wait for a bed to become available in the wards. “Mokgethi says that a 14-bed unit is being refurbished on the ground floor to become a male psychiatric ward, and the referral system is being strengthened to transfer confirmed psychiatric patients to higher-level hospitals after 72 hours of observation. “The problem, however, is that the psychiatric unit at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital is always full,” said Bloom.

Bloom said the DA believes that the Life Esidimeni tragedy highlighted shameful neglect of mental health patients which needs to be rectified at all health facilities in Gauteng. In a bid to address the high demand for mental health care services at the Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital, the Gauteng Department of Health said it is converting a section of the facility into a dedicated 14-bed psychiatry ward. “Between January 2020 and August 2021, the hospital admitted a total of 2319 mental healthcare patients. The number of patients admitted for mental care varies from month to month,” said spokesperson of the Gauteng Department of Health Philani Mhlungu.