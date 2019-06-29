Visual artist Chepape Makgato with former president Kgalema Motlanthe and his spouse Gugu Mtshali

Johannesburg - Visual artist Chepape Makgato will on Saturday, June 29, 2019 host his first ever open studio exhibition at the Transwerk Building, Constitution Hill. He will be showcasing his latest works, most of which honour the greatness of the femine spirit. Appreciators of great South African art can grace Studio 10, from 11am until 5pm.

“This is my first open studio exhibition this year. In this exhibition I am showing works spanning a decade from a variety of media ranging from printmaking (linocuts, etchings, viscosity, lithography and monotype techniques), charcoal and watercolor drawings, acrylic paintings and fabric art,” said Makgato.

Makgato, 31, has exhibited in Johannesburg, Cape Town, London, New York City, and Cleveland, Ohio in the U.S. He is based in Johannesburg.

He is a multi-award winning visual artist who has exhibited in three continents of Africa, Europe and North America in solo and group exhibitions including art fair.

His work is collected by various corporates including JP Morgan. His inaugural theatre production was Man Alone in Polokwane, where he was brought up in Makotopong village, though born in Kensington, Johannesburg.

An avid reader, Makgato who has helped establish a library at a school in Limpopo, and visual arts children’s workshops in communities Gauteng and the Free State believes in human development and literacy expansion in the world, especially in Africa.

One of Chepape Makgato's artworks.

A graduate of the Artists’ Proof Studio in Newtown, Johannesburg, a visual arts school and Boston Media House, Sandton Campus, where he studied Media Practice majoring in Journalism, Makgato is the winner of ImpACT Award for Visual Artist for 2016 from Arts & Culture Trust of South Africa and The Mapungubwe Visual Artist of The Year 2016.

He has also exhibited Youthology In Times of Democracy in France (2017), Azanian Portraits in Cleveland (2018), Chronicles From Makotopong in Cape Town (2018), Women Fashionably Adorned in Port Elizabeth (2018).

He won a studio art bursary from the African Arts Trust to be a resident artist at Assemblage Studios in 2014. He is also an inaugural recipient of 2016 Art Across Oceans Residency at Kohl Children’s Museum in Chicago, USA.

In 2017, Makgato was invited by the University of Limpopo to deliver his first public lecture on his practice as a young independent artist at the Annual Spring Lectures of University Of Limpopo.

Visual artist Chepape Makgato with William Kentridge

Makgato was the recipient of the 2018 Zygote Press International Artist Residency in Cleveland, USA.

He was commissioned by the Chief Curator of JPMorgan Chase Global Art Collection, Mark Roe, to make a corporate library installation entitled Living Artist Installation Library at the JPMorgan offices in Johannesburg in April 2019.

His work is part of the JPMorgan Chase Global Art Collection. He is a Master Degree student in Fine Arts at Wits University. He works between Wits University Art Studio and his own studio at Constitution Hill.

Visual artist Chepape Makgato with author Zakes Mda

The Sunday Independent