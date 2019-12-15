Was Tshwane MMC Sheila Senkubuge an SA citizen?









Former MMC Sheila Senkubuge, who is still reeling from a sex scandal involving Stevens Mokgalapa, is embroiled in a another controversy, this time regarding her citizenship. Picture: Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - The ANC and the DA in Tshwane are still sparring over whether or not a former Tshwane metro member of the mayoral committee was a South African citizen when she ran for office for in the 2016 municipal elections. The ANC accuses the DA leadership of having turned a blind eye after former chairperson of the party’s electoral college Andrew Swan Janse van Vuuren this week stated in an affidavit that the citizenship of embattled former City of Tshwane MMC Sheila Senkubuge was “flagged” in 2015. In his affidavit, Van Vuuren said Senkubuge was not a South African citizen when she applied to be a candidate in 2015. He said he recommended to the DA that Senkubuge should appear on the party’s list after the issue of her citizenship been resolved. The electoral college committee had been convened to determine the eligibility of candidates for the 2016 local elections. Last week, during a media briefing, the ANC produced two identity documents allegedly belonging to Senkubuge with the same birth dates but different numbers. Tshwane ANC chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa said after seeing the affidavit, his party was convinced that the DA leadership deliberately ignored the facts placed before them in 2015.

“They insisted on registering Senkubuge as a candidate even when their own internal electoral college committee flagged her as a non-citizen.”

Maepa said Senkubuge and the DA should be held liable for electoral fraud and related crimes. “Senkubuge should pay back all the money she earned from council since 2016 to date.”

Van Vuuren, in his affidavit, said the panel discussed the issue of Senkubuge’s status as a foreign national with her and she responded that her application for citizenship was pending with Home Affairs, and that she would definitely be a citizen before the DA’s candidate lists had to be submitted to the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

“I have no doubt she understood that unless she was a South African citizen by the time the lists had to be submitted, that she was ineligible to be elected to public office.

“As a result of this interview, the candidate was flagged for her citizen status. I discussed the matter with Stefan de Villiers, the director of the Gauteng North regional office immediately after that day’s panel session and on his suggestion I compiled an additional short written report on the case to Fred Nel MPL, in his capacity as the regional chairman and head of the candidate selection process in order to highlight the issue.”

He said he passed on the report and list of candidates who had been flagged, and that he also sent a separate second report to alert those in control of the selection process that Senkubuge should appear on the DA’s lists only if the issue of her citizenship status had been resolved.

Former DA councillor Alexander Willem Frederik Middelburg also filed an affidavit alleging that Senkubuge had been granted her citizenship in August 2018.

“Miss Senkubuge was a citizen of the state of Uganda. According to information obtained from the Department of Home Affairs Hanis Database, her date of first entry to South Africa was in 2011 and her application for naturalisation as a South African citizen was granted in August 2018.”.

Senkubuge resigned after she was involved in a scandal at the municipality after a recording allegedly revealed a relationship between her and Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said the matter was being investigated and a report would be provided.

The DA’s provincial chairperson Mike Moriarty said: “The Electoral Commission of South Africa confirmed to us that they checked the Home Affairs database and confirmed she was a South African citizen at the time of registration in January 2016.”

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said: “The Department of Home Affairs is the custodian of the country’s citizenship. The IEC on the other hand is responsible for compiling and maintaining the voters roll.

“In compiling and maintaining the voters roll, the commission verifies the details of applicants against the National Population Register (NPR). Only holders of identity numbers that are accorded citizenship status on the NPR are entered into the voters roll,” she said.

Bapela said the then commission confirms that Senkubuge was verified as a citizen and she was placed on the voters’ roll.

Sunday Independent