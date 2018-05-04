Johannesburg - A moving letter penned by Akhumzi’s mother, Zoleka Jezile, was read out by Andile Ncube and it left the attendees who filled the auditorium in tears.

Akhumzi Jezile, the multi-talented star was today laid to rest. His funeral ceremony was held at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg and was attended by industry friends and family. Zoleka said since his passing, all she has done was cry and question God why he had to die.

“I have cried to God asking why me? Why you? No other feeling can possibly be worse than this. But I also answered myself saying ‘Zo, if not you then whose child was it suppose to be? Which mother should it had been in your place? It is well my son. It is well,” she said.

Read: Soccer ace, celebs killed in crashes

#RIPAkhumzi: Friends, colleagues mourn death of Akhumzi Jezile

#AkhumziJezileMemorial: SABC launches internship in Akhumzi's honour

She also continued to express gratitude on having had time with Akhumzi.

“Her I am looking at you sleeping peacefully, and through all this I thank the Almighty for lending me an amazing, talented child only for a season. The season has come to an end and it is now time for you to be reunited with your Almighty,” she said.



Other speakers included colleague Sjula Mkhize, best friend Dr Musa Mthombeni and Chief Nkosinathi Jezile who thanked all those who had a hand in organising the "wonderful send-off".

Akhumzi was later laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery. Singer and actress Siyasanga Kobese and actor Thobani Mseleni who also passed away from the tragic car crash, will be rest next week Saturday in the Eastern Cape.

Among the famous people who came to pay their last respects was legendary news anchor Noxolo Grootboom, who read the obituary for the family.

Also present at the funeral was Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, who read out a eulogy of Akhumzi, and also stressing the importance of keeping safe on the roads during his speech.

#AkhumziJezileFuneral

Abomama all the way from #Mpumalanga, where Akhumzi used to go and visit them, pay their tribute to the late #AkhumziJezile @SundayIndy @ReporterStar pic.twitter.com/txA8KujQiv — Lulama Amanda (@AmandaMaliba) May 5, 2018

The Sunday Independent