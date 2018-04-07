Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s divorce from former president Nelson Mandela tore apart her family. Picture: Reuters

Johannesburg - Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s divorce from former president Nelson Mandela tore apart her family, some of whom were loyal to the global icon.

A close family friend, Nomzekelo Juqula, this week said Winnie’s mother, Nomathamsanqa Mzaidume (Gertrude), was left devastated by their break-up.

Juqula, 82, who in childhood was Madikizela-Mandela’s father’s trusted courier, remembered her as an A-student who did not fear beating up boys.

Juqula said Madikizela-Mandela was her big sister because her father was senior to hers in the Ngutyana clan despite them being the same age.

Juqula said her older sister, Annie, became very close to Nelson’s mother, Nosekeni, according to the retired teacher.

“Annie loved the couple."

“Winnie’s mum was saddened by their divorce. She loved the couple,” said Juqula.

Mandela married Madikizela- Mandela with much fanfare about 60 years ago at her Mbhongweni homestead in Bizana, Eastern Cape.

Members of the Madikizela family still regard her as Mandela’s wife, despite the much-publicised divorce.

Madikizela-Mandela is a revered figure in her home town, with some of her relatives and mourners shouting “MaMlungwana” whenever she appeared in photographs on TV.

During an interview with The Sunday Independent, one of her relatives was overcome with emotion and described her as “intwazana empumlo inde ngathi ngumlungu” (young lady with a nose as long as a European).

In his autobiography Long Walk to Freedom, Mandela described his joy at seeing his family still intact. “When Winnie visited, I had the illusion, however briefly, that the family was still intact. Her visits were becoming less frequent, as the police were becoming more vigilant. Winnie would bring Zindzi and Zenani to Rivonia, but they were too young to know that I was in hiding.

“Makgatho, then 11, was old enough to know… and had been instructed never to reveal my real name in front of anyone.”

Mandela later revealed in court that he had tried to make the parting as painless as possible for the benefit of their two daughters, but felt compelled to disclose the alleged affair with lawyer and then ANC member Dali Mpofu. Mpofu has denied the affair.

Mandela was also not pleased with Madikizela-Mandela’s public behaviour, after she became embroiled in numerous scandals, including her alleged role in the murder of Soweto teenager Stompie Seipei.

Madikizela-Mandela’s relatives were due to arrive in Gauteng today. Her clan, the AmaNgutyana, are not expected to insist that she is buried in Mbhongweni.

On Tuesday, a memorial service will be held in her home town. She is due to be buried at the Fourways Memorial Park on Saturday.

The Sunday Independent