Women bear the brunt of unemployment

Stats SA has published the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the second quarter of 2021. The report shows that the unemployment rate surged by 1.8% to 34.4%, taking the number of unemployed South Africans to 7.8 million. Stats SA said the number of discouraged work-seekers increased by 5.9%, and the number of people who were economically active for reasons other than discouragement decreased by 4.5%, between the two quarters resulting in a net decrease of 386 000 in the not economically active population.

“These changes resulted in the official unemployment rate increasing by 1.8% from 32.6% in the first quarter of 2021 to 34,4 in the second quarter of 2021- the highest since the start of the QLFS in 2008,” read the statement. The unemployment rate according to the expanded definition of unemployment increased by 1.2% to 44.4% in quarter 2 compared to quarter 1. “The results indicate that the South African labour market is more favourable to men than it is to women. Men are more likely to be in paid employment than women regardless of race. The proportion of men in employment is higher than that of women, more men, and the unemployment rate among men is lower than amongst women.”

The rate of unemployment among women was 36.8% in the second quarter compared to 32.4% among men, according to the official definition of unemployment. It added that the unemployment rate among black African women was 41.0% during this period compared to 8.2% among white women. “... 22.4% among Indian/Asian women and 29.9% among coloured women. Formal sector employment decreased by 375 000 while the other sectors experienced increases in employment in quarter 2. Informal sector employment increased by 184 000 (7.4%); private households by 67 000 (6.0%), and employment in agriculture increased by 69 000 (8.7%).” “Some industries created jobs while others lost jobs between quarter 1 and quarter 2, resulting in a net decline of 54 000 in total employment. Employment mainly increased in construction (up by 143 000) and other industries that had job gains include trade (108 000), agriculture (69 000), private households (67 000) and transport (66 000). Job losses were observed in finance (278 000), community and social services (166 000) and manufacturing (83 000).”

Meanwhile, SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said the stats signal why the state and capitalist system needs replacement urgently. “Let this signal reverberate through the working class; a growing GDP and soaring stock market since the depths of 2020 have been celebrated by back-slapping elites, while the demise of jobs and livelihoods is of little or no concern. Their system is not working, we desperately need a new system and new national leadership, informed by the needs of a real economy, of society, of women and the elderly and the youth, and of ecological repair,” he said. Meanwhile, the DA shadow minister of employment and labour Michael Cardo said the fact that the expanded unemployment rate stands at 44.4% suggested a runaway train destined for disaster. Cardo said government needs to make labour-absorbing job-creation a number one policy priority.

“A job is the best guarantee of social security,” he said. He said the government should be focused on enabling the private sector to create jobs. “This is something the ANC should bear in mind as it entertains fanciful proposals about a R200 billion Basic Income Grant and the mad, unworkable, proposals contained in the Green Paper on social security and retirement reforms released by the Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, last week.