World Environment Month: Energising opportunities for youth in a sustainable world

THE South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI) is marking World Environment Month to highlight the opportunities that green economies present for young people who are celebrated in June. The global shift to sustainable energy technologies presents a unique opportunity to empower, skill and develop South Africa’s youth to take advantage of the energy transition. The green economy is rapidly expanding, offering a wealth of exciting and impactful opportunities for young people.

Addressing youth unemployment through the green economy South Africa’s youth unemployment reached a staggering 43.4% in 2023 on the backdrop of a sluggish economy and the continued triple burden of unemployment, inequality and poverty. Youth inclusion in South Africa’s economy can be achieved through the transition to sustainable energy technologies amid a global push to reach net zero emissions by mid-century. The green energy transition is not just about changing technology; it is about changing the future. And for that future to be sustainable, it must be built with the ideas, energy, and expertise of young people.

Faith Mkhacwa, SANEDI general manager, Energy Efficiency and Demand side management, said: The green economy is not just about jobs; it’s about empowering young people to be the architects of a sustainable future. By embracing these opportunities, young people can build rewarding careers while making a lasting positive impact on our environment and development.“ The future is in their hands They will inherit the consequences: Fresh perspectives and innovation: Tech-savvy generation: Investing in the future workforce Given the significant role energy will play in reaching these goals, SANEDI is actively working to ensure that this transition will not leave youth and women behind. One way it is doing this is through its team and staff who are well represented by women and youth. Youth represent 53% and women represent 62% of SANEDI’s staff, keeping the organisation well represented and diversified for inclusive development and exposure to the significant work the organisation carries out in testing and developing new energy technologies for the South African market.

“SANEDI is ensuring that the pathway to a low carbon economy through cleaner, sustainable energy sources is just and inclusive of women and youth. We do so by keeping our staff and skills candidates well represented and this shows in the effective and efficient ways in which we carry out our projects,” said Zwanani Titus Mathe, the chief executive officer. By including youth in projects under SANEDI’s largest portfolio, Energy Efficiency, the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Practitioner Skills Programme ,it equips unemployed youth with skills related to data collection and processing of EPCs. The programme has empowered 70 learners (all youth and 50% were female) across Gauteng, Western Cape and KZN to have skills required to perform data and information collection for EPCs.

The second phase of the Skills Development Programme aims to empower an additional 500 unemployed graduates with EPC auditing and Energy Audit skills for buildings. “The programme also aims to register the trainees to become EPC Professionals once they have completed their training, furthermore encourage them to start their own energy service companies (ESCos) that will contribute to the growth of the ESCo market in South Africa,” Mathe said. Using energy more efficiently is one of the fastest, most cost-effective ways to save money, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, create jobs, and meet growing demand for electricity. Investing in energy efficiency is not just good for the environment – it is a smart economic move.

By using energy more wisely, we can unlock a multitude of benefits for individuals, businesses, and the planet. Energy efficiency unlocks a powerful trifecta: saving money on your bills, protecting the environment, and powering a growing future. Through the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Practitioner Skills Programme youth are now employed at Inspection Bodies, Energy Service Companies while SANEDI has roped in two of the EPC Practitioners to support our effort in managing the National Building Energy Performance Register. According to SANEDI, “This register will hold details of all valid Energy Performance Certificates. In this light youth are leading the way for an energy efficient country that reduces demand and its carbon footprint by using energy sustainably and efficiently.