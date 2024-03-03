Writer fails to mention Morocco’s terrible record on human rights

Mohamed Beisat Dear Mr Editor of the Sunday Independent

Of all the days of the year, Mr Stevens Mokgalapa has cherry-picked the National Day of the Western Sahara to write an opinion piece in your respected paper praising our oppressor and occupier, Morocco, while failing to mention its terrible record on human rights, which is very well documented by all reputable human rights organisations. Mr Mokgalapa has omitted the illegal military occupation by Morocco of my country, which was against the ruling of the International Court of Justice on 16 October 1975, against the position of the UN and the OAU, and more importantly against the will of the Saharawi people. One can describe this kind of behaviour as being dishonest by omission! Mr Mokgalapa should by now be busy campaigning for the South African citizenry to vote for his very new political party, but instead he was strangely busier lobbying the South African government in service of another country.

It was a long plea that reminded many of the advocacy of the late president of Malawi, Mr Hastings Kamuzu Banda, in favour of the apartheid state under the infamous motto of “constructive engagement” in total disregard of the repression of the majority of the people of South Africa. Banda yesterday, like Mokgalapa today, was only interested in the economic and commercial transactions that could benefit Malawi even if it was at the cost of millions of the oppressed and abused victims. Morocco cannot claim economic prosperity when it is one of the most indebted countries in the world. Today the ratio of its external debt is 83% of its GDP! If we add the internal debt, the ratio could well be beyond 120% of the GDP! Which means the country is in fact bankrupt, and that explains the refusal of the global financial institutions to grant them more loans. This situation is not sustainable even in the short term.

When the writer hails the socio-economic progress, he once more fails to recognise that Morocco has been tailing African and Arab countries’ ranking in socio-economic development, especially in education, health and employment. Even worse, Morocco has a terrible record when it comes to freedom of expression and all human rights rankings. Morocco’s jails are packed with political prisoners and journalists from Western Sahara and from Morocco. The case of jailed advocate Mohamed Ziane, aged 81, the former Moroccan Minister of Human Rights, is well known, as it is known of the 21 political prisoners of the Saharawi group of Gdeim Izik, the prisoners the Hirak of Rif in northern Morocco, and the journalists and editors: Taufik Bouacherine, Omar Radhi, Soulaiman Raissouni.

The list is long and it is on the websites of Amnesty International and Reporters Without Borders! Many other journalists chose exile because of the repression, like Ali Lembrabet, Aboubakr Jamai, Radhi Lilli and many others. In addition, Morocco is rated highly in the production and illegal export of hashish (cannabis), sex tourism, and paedophilia as is widely documented by international and even Moroccan NGOs.

Neither Morocco nor his friends and apologists can claim any role in championing peace and security in Africa because Morocco has one of the damning records of aggression in modern African history. They attacked Algeria just after independence while she was still healing its fresh wounds after its brutal but heroic liberation war with France. They claimed Mauritania and blocked its entry to the UN, and refused to recognise their independence for nine years. They attacked and occupied Western Sahara on the day we attained our freedom from Spain after our liberation struggle. The Moroccan state shamelessly chose to side with Spain against us.

The most hilarious aspect in the piece is when the writer mentions that Morocco can be of a value to send tourists to South Africa! He forgets that Morocco only sends illegal immigrants in the “death boats”, escaping misery and repression! The first and the most important contribution that Morocco can make to the Maghreb, to Africa, and to the world, is to end its criminal war against its neighbour, the Saharawis. After that, Morocco should stop being the only country – along with Israel – that has no internationally recognised frontiers because of its unfounded expansionist claims in all the territories of all its neighbours, without exception!

Morocco must respect and abide by African and International legality to be a positive player in international politics. The friends of Morocco should advise her to do so, and not encourage her to continue to be a state that exports terror, occupation and war. When it comes to the Morocco Saharawi war, there are two agreements signed between the two countries – namely the UN Settlement Plan of 1991 and the Houston Agreements of 1997, which have been endorsed by the UN Security Council, and Morocco refuses to implement. More recently there is the resolution of the AU on Silencing the Guns in Africa, adopted in 2021 under the chairmanship of South Africa, that calls for direct negotiations between the two member states of the AU, that will lead to a new ceasefire, which will pave the way for the long-awaited referendum on self-determination.

Those are the real solutions and not the recycled Bantustan-like proposal that Morocco is trying hard to sell. Honourable politicians should not side with the aggressor against the victims, should not be on the side of the oppressor, and should not disrespect international law, especially when they have experienced the repression and denial of justice under the criminal system of apartheid for decades. It is Morocco that keeps repeating loudly that “the AU cannot play any role in Western Sahara and it is the exclusive matter of the UN!”

We should not tolerate his disrespect and exclusion of our African continental home! We should defend the dignity of our union and the decisions of our leaders. Morocco was not only a dear ally to the apartheid state yesterday, it seems to insist today to be an enemy to the new democratic South Africa! It is surely not because Morocco was badly beaten by Banyana Banyana and thereafter by Bafana Bafana! It seems that Morocco and the apologists of apartheid 30 years after its disappearance are still mourning apartheid! They should be equally ready to mourn their illegal occupation of my country soon!