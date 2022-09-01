Young author Sinxoto celebrates African names in a new book

Johannesburg - There is power in an individual’s name, which gives purpose and calls for respect. This is how the tale of a schoolchild named Isenguye plays out.

Isenguye is the main protagonist in the fictional book titled ‘My BIG name’, a book that describes her journey to understanding the beauty, meaning, and power of her first name. The book was written by 21-year-old entrepreneur and activist Amonge Sinxoto, with illustrator Lebogang Sekwelenkwe providing the artwork. The story tells of how Isenguye learns of her superpowers, accessible through her name because it gives her (and her school friends) a sense of self, power, and pride against the main antagonist in the tale. Sinxoto said that ‘My BIG name’ would feel relatable to Africans who have had their names and surnames mispronounced in their own experiences. “When I was thinking about writing a children’s book, the topic just made sense. Especially on the issues that the book discusses, around the power that lies within your name and consequently your African identity,” Sinxoto said.

In writing the book, she mainly focused on primary school children (aged 7-11) who grow up to understand the meaning of their names while attending school. Sinxoto said that the book was a unique project for her to complete because of how Isenguye’s story mirrored the experience of Sinxoto’s younger sister — who the main character is named after. “My BIG name talks of an experience from the perspective of an African child. It has teachings for all children – to believe in themselves, and their superpowers,” she said. “The story is a culmination of my experiences, and my sister’s experiences and I feel it is a larger part of many South Africans’ stories.

“We focused on something simple like a name because your name is a very fundamental part of your identity, and for it to be changed or altered to accommodate someone else is a micro example.” Sinxoto explained that she aimed to promote the book and literacy in primary schools through her Non-profit Corporation Blackboard Africa, to promote confidence in one’s identity and open the discussion around the micro-aggression by people imposing alternative names on African children. Sinxoto’s first children’s book follows the rise in children's stories published by high-profile figures in the country to promote children’s literacy. Singer Lady Zamar (Amara Goes to the Olympics), and award-winning poet Lebohang Masango (Mpumi’s Magic Beads, Mpumi and Jabu's Magical Day!, What Does Mpumi Eat, What Does Mpumi Wear).