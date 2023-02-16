Young duo steps in to alleviate sanitary pad challenge

Johannesburg - Sanitary products are meant to radically transform the confidence and lives of women and girls all around the world. In the past, a lot of women and girls, especially from impoverished areas, have been forced to use unhygienic materials because sanitary pads were not available and were too expensive. Recently many companies have been established to make sanitary pads, in order to curb the humiliation that comes for those who have their periods without any using them. One of those companies is Mosetsana Feminine.

Story continues below Advertisement

Two 18-year-olds, Neo Cholo, chief marketing officer and Goitseone Maboe, chief executive officer, started the company in April 2022 following discussions about what they could do as young people, actively involved in developing their communities to eliminate period poverty. “Mosetsana Pads came to life after agreeing on giving young girls or indigent communities a brand that will be beneficial to their homes, not just an expense,” Cholo said. Mosetsana Feminine owns Mosetsana Pads which sells branded sanitary pads. A pack of 8 sanitary pads costs R14, while 24 boxes of 8s costs R380 and 48 boxes of 8s costs R680. The dynamic duo has plans of introducing panty liners, tampons and non-disposable pads in the future but at the moment they are working on ultra-thin pads, which could also be used as panty liners.

Cholo and Maboe ventured into the sanitary pad industry because they were aware of the challenges females had. As sanitary Pads are essential but expensive, especially for poverty-stricken communities, Cholo and Maboe said it was important that the sanitary pads were manufactured locally. “We have made sure we stand out as a locally manufactured and packaged brand by ensuring we give the best quality feminine products while our competitors outsource from other nations,” Maboe said.

Story continues below Advertisement

They also explained that Mosetsana Feminine is a 100% black-owned business. Cholo said that being a black-owned brand reminds every young black person in the Kasi, rural areas and cities who feels underprivileged that there is light at the end of every tunnel and they shouldn’t allow being black to stop them from being owners, as they can create their products and can also create employment opportunities. The duo said they do not only want to be known as a brand owned by two young entrepreneurs, but they want to be known as a brand that reminds everyone that local is quality. “Many would think we are fronting for someone while we are busy struggling to get funding for a manufacturing plant. We are facing financial challenges and that’s the reality all young people are facing in South Africa, but we have never allowed that to hinder us from being a successful brand,” Maboe elaborated on their challenges.

Story continues below Advertisement