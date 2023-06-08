Young entrepreneur revolutionises debt management, counselling

PAULVIA Shiburi, the founder of PS Debt Management, is someone with a passion for helping young people achieve financial literacy, and freedom from debt. After accruing debt herself at a young age, she made it her mission to ensure that information about financial management was readily available to those who needed it. Born and brought up in Mokopane, Limpopo, Shiburi always knew that the career path she wanted to take was one in debt reviewing.

She later moved to Pretoria where she completed a three-year course in Financial Accounting and then studied debt counselling with Compuscan Academy. “I was studying while I was working as a Consultant at a debt-review company. I then developed a love for assisting people with their debt and that was when I decided to start PS Management,” said Shiburi. Named after herself, PS Debt Management is a registered financial service provider that aims to assist consumers with all aspects of finance, credit, budgeting, and financial management. The company has helped thousands of consumers over the years.

Shiburi shared her personal experience with debt and how it motivated her to help others with their finances. She recounted the difficulties she faced living from hand to mouth, and the impact debt had on her peace of mind and sense of belonging. She saw the need for a solution and registered as a debt counsellor to offer help to those in need. “The primary service offered by PS Debt Management is debt review/counselling, which is a highly effective process and the recommended remedy for over-indebted consumers. The debt review company carefully evaluates each consumer’s situation and, if debt review is not the best option, refers them to other sources of assistance,” Shiburi said. Financial literacy is her top priority, and for PS Debt Management. She said in the future, they plan to offer financial literacy workshops and seminars in schools to educate young people about managing their finances, and becoming debt-free.