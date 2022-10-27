Young film-maker aspires to be a stepping stone for young talent

Johannesburg - Mondli Makhaye is a young man who wants to see many of his peers join the multibillion-rand film industry as he believes that this will take them off the streets, provide essential employment and potentially boost the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). And for him, this is not just a dream as he is doing something to achieve it through his companies Mondli Art Production and Mr Art Photography & Films.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 37-year-old Pietermaritzburg-based film-maker, who is also a youth activist believes that in the eyes of the public, the industry is not seen as serious business despite the fact that it has the potential to create income opportunities for many people and also place the country on the world map. “The film industry can contribute to the economy and bring down the level of crime among young people because when people are sitting idle, they are tempted to commit crime,” says Makhaye, a graduate of Durban University of Technology film and television production studies. KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission head of communication and marketing Mu Ngcolosi describes Makhaye’s views as coming from a person who paid attention to the finer details of his studies.

Ngcolosi says the commission was placed under the province’s economic development department instead of arts and culture because of the potential of the film industry to develop the economy. “The potential of the industry is in terms of foreign direct investment, job creation, inculcating entrepreneurship and small business,” he says. According to a study released by the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) in 2017, in 2016/2017 the film industry had a direct impact of R4.4 billion on the country’s economic production, and “in total, the operations of the film industry in South Africa raised the level of production by about R12.2 billion”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ngcolosi says: “If we produce just one film, in terms of crew and cast and support, we have got hundreds of people that work there, just for one film. “The employment is amazing, and we are just flying in numbers in terms of employment that is created out of films that we produce,” he said. However, he admits that transformation is still lacking within the industry, a situation that opens lots of opportunities for black, young, women, and people with disabilities. “So it’s a minefield as we are looking for people to provide equipment for hiring, people to produce the equipment we use as we do not have black people who are doing that.”

Story continues below Advertisement

He says the commission provides a bursary of up to R100 000 per student and there were 22 students who benefited in the 2021 academic year in terms of tuition, accommodation, books, and monthly stipends. Makhaye’s passion for film started even before he enrolled at DUT when he produced two short films “Izinyembezi Zabesifazane” and “The Return of Duduzile”, which were aired on the Mzansi Bioskop channel. This led to the commission awarding him a study bursary.

On completing his studies, Makhaye faced the reality of being a poor township graduate with no financial means to continue with his passion. “I approached the Umsobomvu Youth Fund, but I received no response.” To counter that, Makhaye started event photography, event co-ordinating, disco lighting, and tuckshop businesses to raise funds to continue shooting films. After having made some money, Makhaye – who has never been formally employed – started by transforming his mother’s mud house into a dignified one and also built his own. He then bought the appropriate equipment to ply his film trade.

Now he is pushing to build a small hall in his neighbourhood to use as a film and modelling academy for youngsters. He is doing all this without any sponsor. He wants to assist helpless young girls from his poverty-stricken neighbourhood, which is dominated by mud houses, out of their situation by providing them with modelling opportunities. “I know people who are in ‘Imbewu’ – the TV soapie produced by Duma ka Ndlovu, Anant Singh, and Leleti Khumalo – and I can connect those who are interested in acting with such people. I want to be a stepping stone for talented young people to go up and realise their potential,” he says.