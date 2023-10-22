Young KZN innovator shines with cell tower backup project at Eskom Expo ISF

A young innovator from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has been awarded at the 43rd Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF) for his research project, which uses renewable energy resources like solar- and wind power as a backup power source for cell phone towers during load shedding. John Hamilton, 12, from Khethani Christian School, represented the KZN Far North Region at the ISF, where he was awarded the HJ van der Bijl Award, which consisted of a R9 000 cash prize.

“My project was inspired by seeing the negative impact on people’s lives in our community because of poor network coverage during load shedding. Also, in summer, after big storms, we often don’t have a network for many hours, sometimes even for days. “I wanted to use renewable energy sources to solve an electricity problem we are experiencing,” said Hamilton, who was also awarded a Bronze medal for his research project. “It was a very good experience to be part of the Eskom Expo ISF and see many other interesting projects. Getting to know the kind people in my team was wonderful.

“The Special Awards evening was very nice and fun because the MC, Bunny Majaja, led the ceremony and made us feel so special. I was shocked to win as it was my first time participating at the ISF. I did not expect to receive such a huge award. I will never forget that moment,” he said. Hamilton enjoys building things with his hands using electrical parts or paper. He also enjoys playing chess, swimming, reading scientific books, and conducting little experiments. While only in Grade 6 currently, his dream is to become an electrical engineer or a Maths teacher one day.

Eskom Acting Group Executive for Government and Regulatory Affairs, Natasha Sithole, said: “Being the steadfast supporter of the Eskom Expo, we were overjoyed to witness how it has evolved into a fertile ground for nurturing the aspirations of young scientists. “Eskom firmly believes that investments in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Innovation (STEMI) act as the catalyst for uncovering enduring solutions to our nation's pressing challenges. “The ISF showcased youthful ingenuity, as learners explored diverse topics, from behavioural studies to pioneering experiments, IT, machine learning, artificial intelligence applications, and the application of physics and mathematics.”