Sibongile Kgahlane (not her real name) had hoped that she would finally be able to take care of her family when she got a job as a teacher in one of the primary schools in the Free State. However, the dream was shattered two weeks on the job when she was told that the provincial Department of Education did not recognise the post and she could no longer continue working there.

This was despite the shortage of teachers currently faced by the country. The 28 year-old mother of one applied for a permanent post that was advertised this year in January. The school wanted a permanent grade R teacher.

The applicants were told to submit their CVs by January 26, before 2pm. This was an opportunity that Kgahlane would not miss and wanted to grab with both hands. She also saw it a chance to get her dream job and also take care of her family, especially her child.

“I applied for this post, and after the closing date I was invited to come for an interview. Within two weeks following the interview I received a call that I was appointed and I should come and sign the papers,” she said. Kgahlane said after signing the papers all went well, so she tendered her resignation at another school where she was a substitute teacher, which has come back to haunt her. What was painful was that she was told the bad news while she was looking forward for the first salary as a permanent teacher after signing all relevant documentation.

“I was shocked when the school principal told me to stay home because the post was not approved. She told me the school could not afford to pay me. “I asked what would happen for the two weeks I wasted coming to work, and she said she did not know and that was the reason I have stay home,” said Kgahlane. She said she also appealed this decision at the district and nothing was done. She said she is still unemployed and she felt betrayed and frustrated.

“At home even today, and it hurts me because that was an opportunity to change my life and those around me, especially my child. And both the department and principal have been quiet since then,” she said. “I am still hurt, frustrated and feel betrayed, especially because I resigned from my previous job knowing that this was a permanent post,” Kgahlane said. Another teacher at the school spoke about this and said the the principal had advertised the vacancy without approval of the department.

The teacher said this was because the principal allegedly took advantage of her friendship with the district officials. She alleged that the principal was running the school like a spaza-shop, and threatened those who disagree with her. “It is true that she advertised the post without approval of the department. She thought her friends at the district would do her a favour. She always claims she has protection from the top,” said the teacher. Another teacher said the principal presented her plans to employ more teachers to the department and continued with the plans immediately.