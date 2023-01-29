Johannesburg - London-based global anti-corruption body Shadow World Investigations (SWI) became famous for dropping bombshells at the Zondo Commission, but somehow information that one of its directors faces money laundering allegations eluded the NGO until this week. After serving SWI for six years since 2016, including running and signing off on the NGO’s finances, South African-born Alastair Constance resigned on Friday following allegations in the UK of his involvement in an international money laundering network.

Constance, 42, was also involved along with UK-based former ANC MP Andrew Feinstein at the Friends of the Treatment Action Campaign, which raised funds to support the Treatment Action Campaign in South Africa. Feinstein is the executive director at SWI. During the state capture commission hearings, the SWI’s evidence traced the flows of state capture proceeds of crime, revealing the existence of widespread, sophisticated money laundering networks operating in South Africa. The SWI said the networks used by the Guptas enterprises were complex, well-established and embedded in a pre-existing milieu of criminality and wrongdoing. Chief Justice Raymond Zondo made several key recommendations in the state capture report based on SWI’s testimony, including the proposal for a coordinated approach to targeting money laundering from law enforcement agencies, especially the Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Hawks, the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), the Investigating Directorate of the NPA, the SA Revenue Services, the Reserve Bank, and the Special Investigating Unit.

Other recommendations included the use of anti-money-laundering resources of banks in a more proactive way, including considering statutory instruments for the sharing of information between banks; an urgent review by the FIC into the compliance of South African banks with the FIC Act about proceeds of State Capture laundered through accounts held by them, and identifying whether the FIC was alerted to these activities. The UK’s Daily Mail reported on Monday that Constance’s multi-million-pound global business empire, Mercury FX, was connected to a vast money laundering operation involving a £3.3 billion fraud, according to British court documents. Mercury FX, which has arms in London, Hong Kong and South Africa, was named in the Westminster Magistrates’ Court as allegedly helping to launder money stolen during the OneCoin cryptocurrency fraud.

However, it took three days following the Daily Mail report for SWI to learn about the allegations, according to the director of investigations Paul Holden - one of the star witnesses at the state capture commission. Holden told the Sunday Independent on Friday that Constance joined the NGO in 2016 when he was appointed to the board of Corruption Watch Ltd. “SWI was informed of the Daily Mail article you refer to on the 26th of January 2023 when it was brought to our attention by Mr Constance. SWI was previously unaware of the investigation to which reference was made or any of the allegations contained in the article,” he said.

Holden said SWI subsequently discussed the matter with Constance and “in the interests of good governance, Mr Constance has resigned from the board of SWI with immediate effect”. He said SWI accepted his resignation. A copy of Constance’s termination of appointment, dated January 27, 2023, has been filed with the Companies House business database. A spokesperson for Mercury FX said, “There has never been any suggestion of impropriety of any kind by Mercury FX nor has Mercury FX been involved in any of the alleged crimes.

“Not only did we instigate the complaint to the police, but we have also cooperated fully and willingly with the investigation. Five years ago, in March 2017, we became suspicious of a client, VAM (UK) Ltd, trading activity and filed a Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) in line with our regulatory obligations.” The statement continued: “We then closed the account in May 2017 with the permission of the City of London Police. We stand for legal and ethical forex transactions and fully support the speedy investigation and competent prosecution of any criminal conduct.” According to the Daily Mail, the court heard that Viola Asset Management, whose boss Christopher Hamilton is being extradited to the US, had emailed Mercury about a “test” transaction to establish “proof of concept and a paperwork trail”.

Although Briton Hamilton was arrested with £30 million of OneCoin investors’ stolen money in 2016, the City of London Police dropped the investigation. The money was returned to the fraudsters. Hamilton maintained his innocence and he was appealing against his extradition. The publication said that Constance, who is understood to live in a lavish £1.6 million six-bedroom house in Surrey, has since built up his public profile by advocating “ethical” FX trading and promoting fraud-proof payment systems. Constance told the Sunday Independent that on November 4 2015 he received an application for an account from a company named VAM (UK) Ltd and “full due diligence checks were undertaken on the company and individual in line with our regulatory requirements”.

He said the company met extensive due diligence criteria and was onboarded as a client in 2015. “In March 2017 we became suspicious of the client’s trading activity and filed a Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) in line with our regulatory obligations. “Following the submission of the SAR, we received a Production Order from the City of London Police in April 2017 and we cooperated fully and willingly with the investigation. Once permission had been granted by the relevant law enforcement authorities, we closed the customer's account in May 2017,” he said.