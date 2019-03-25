Bonang Matheba is unapologetic about her success, attributing it to hard work and dedication. The media powerhouse and entrepreneur launched her own luxury beverages last week Monday under House of BNG, allowing lovers of finer things in life to sip on her Brut and Brut Rosé Méthode Cap Classiques’ (MCCs).

The project is yet another opportunity for Queen B to turn everything she touches into gold and to add that personal touch.

“I want everything that I touch to turn into gold because I think when you infect, insert, and inject love into everything that you do, everything else falls into place. Every single thing is a passion project,” she says.

“I feel pretty proud of myself. I think it tastes good, it looks good and is what South Africa can expect from me, a high quality brand. I am also proud of my parents. How they have raised me, and every single person who has had a hand in this. No man is an island, and I am proof of it.”

All this couldn’t be possible without being fearless. “I am an entrepreneur, and I understand that in order for things to happen and to get done, you just need to take a chance. And I think because of my mother, and how she has grown into this incredible woman and what she has done for herself, taking chances. Yes, you will flop, but that is the whole point. How will you know what’s good for you if you do not try.”

Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

The sassy media personality also attributes her success to recognising where her star-power lies and channelling everything into it.

“I think I am smart in that I realised that I am not a musician, I am not an actor, not a sports woman, and in order for me to keep my star power and relevance, I have to work a little bit harder.

“A TV presenter is not a profession that makes people famous. I had to work doubly hard. But that means making special, very important brand choices that will put me a step ahead.”

And on that note, she has stepped into the documentary space as a co-producer, with her newest doccie titled Public Figure, that was shown at the Manchester Film Festival on 9 March.

“That project has also been amazing. The journey also started in 2017, around the same time as the MCC project. I produced it, starred in it, and I think the timing was also perfect because I saw how social media has impacted my baby cousins and I wanted to see the phenomenon of what it is about and where it is leading.”

@AmandaMaliba