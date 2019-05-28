SOUTH AFRICA has one of the highest rates of alcohol consumption in the world. A study published last year found that one in 10 deaths in the country are alcohol-related. drugaddictionnow.com

While enjoying a glass of wine or two can prove to be a good time, for others it can turn their whole life upside down. Dee Goodbrand, 46, knows this all too well. She is a recovering alcoholic whose recovery has not been easy but worth it.

Goodbrand is one of many recovering addicts who recently came together to celebrate their sobriety at Houghton House Rehabilitation Centre in Johannesburg, an annual event at which recovering addicts meet to celebrate a year of sobriety.

Her recovery began after she attempted suicide for the third time.

“Thankfully my sister stepped in and took me to rehab,” she said.

Her story is like those of many in our communities who are exposed to alcohol at a young age. Goodbrand said she started using alcohol when she was 9.

“I grew up in an environment because my mother and my sisters and my aunts, my aunt is an alcoholic, my uncle, my mom also and her partner, to me that was just normal, it was a way of life, it was the way we lived,” she said.

“By the time I was 19 years old, I was a full-blown alcoholic and I was playing around with cocaine.”

She said alcohol was her substance of choice.

“My addict brain said, ‘Oh, this cocaine is nice, but I know that I have an alcohol problem so maybe I should stop the cocaine and that’s what I did. You always have a drug of choice, your first love, mine was alcohol.”

Goodbrand said while she knew she had a problem, she didn’t know how to seek for help.

“I knew, there was no denial with me, I’d known for many years that I had a problem I didn’t know about help, I didn’t know I could get help. And also the shame that you feel you will receive, it’s a big stigma for a lot of people,” she said.

She said for years she “hid” in plain sight.

“I’m divorced twice so family dynamics are actually non existent and I was very good at hiding.

“So I always found and chose relationships where I wasn’t as bad as my partner. It kept me not as bad as him so therefore I’m okay and he is an alcoholic,” Goodbrand said.

Houghton House Rehabilitation Centre’s Dy Williams said addiction knows no colour, gender, age, social class or background.

Asked what was the common thread with regards to cases of addiction, she said alcohol.

“Alcohol is probably the most badly abused drug, most people don’t see it as being a drug.”

Williams said a mindset shift is needed as many people simply do not think of alcohol as a problem. She has been clean for 11 years.

Katlego Letsoalo, 24, has been clean for over two years. His drugs of choice were codeine and dagga. He credits his sobriety to family support.

“This was my second try at recovery. I did try first when I was19. I felt like I wasn’t ready before.”

He has no sad childhood story, or childhood traumas, but says he provoked his addictive gene enough to lead him down the road of addiction.

“Basically when I was at the end of Grade 6, I think I was 12, I experimented with alcohol.

“At the age of 12, that’s when I started drinking alcohol, buying it and from there I never recalled myself drinking because I drank and I blacked out.

“Like even when I started smoking cigarettes, when I started, a friend introduced it to me and the next day I went and bought myself a cigarette.”

The decision to get help came after he realised that he had run out of resources.

“For me it was a fact that I ran out of resources, and it got to a point where I destroyed a lot of relationships, the main relationship that I really destroyed that let me to actually consider coming for treatment was with my mom.”

He said his path to sobriety had been a difficult and a good one at the same time.

South Africa has one of the highest rates of alcohol consumption in the world. A report by the World Health Organisation has ranked SA the 6th drunkest country in the world.

A study published last year found that one in 10 deaths in SA are due to alcohol abuse.