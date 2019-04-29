Relebogile Mabotja

Media personality Relebogile Mabotja has made yet another career move by leaving 702 Talk Radio for SABC’s Metro FM.

Mabotja started at 702 five years ago as a freelancer and was offered a permanent post presenting the Early Breakfast Show (4am-6am), where she became a name among the household brands. She has now found a new home with the Fresh Breakfast team, a platform where she will also read the news and immerse herself in her first love, music, which brought her to the industry as a singer over 15 years ago.

Although extremely excited about her new job, the 33-year-old said she was also nervous.

“There are so many full-circle moments that accompany this move, one of them being with (DJ) Fresh’s involvement in my radio career. I’ve known him for years and one of the things he’d do in the mornings is listen to me and give me feedback,” she said. “It’s almost like he has always been preparing me for this.

“The transition also comes at a perfect time. I am a musician and I love talk - so this is an opportunity to combine both loves to do what I am called for.”

Mabotja was raised in Pretoria and from age of 5 showed signs that she loved the entertainment industry. Since then, she has been a stage performer, producer, presenter, business women and now, a radio jock.

Her willingness to do anything and everything helped forge a lucrative career path that has become clearer, especially in the past two years as she developed a strong work ethic, perspective and a different appreciation of the industry.

“And as the path becomes clearer and clearer, I find myself feeling like a beginner all over again. Like with this new venture this is a music radio platform and it’s DJ Fresh - it all just feels like a new ball game.

“I appreciate radio because there are so many things that I got to do that have made me a better woman and a human being. Doing this on a bigger platform is exciting.”

And with all the accolades under her belt, including her appointment as the youngest vice-chairperson of the Southern African Music Rights Organisation, she aims for her legacy to speak to the notion of breaking glass ceilings and creating opportunities for young black females in South Africa today.

“The story of ceilings being broken and allowing young black girls to do extraordinary work, is what I strive for. I am a firm believer in opening doors and giving opportunities and that’s what I want my legacy to be about, to hear stories about how I’ve changed people’s lives and not just awards or accolades but that I had a real impact,” she said.

During her last show, Mabotja was joined by her mother and reminisced about her time at 702.

She often paused to shed a tear when listeners called to wish her well and to relive the moments during which they interacted with her during heated phone calls to her show over the years.

Mabotja closed her show with a rendition of a romantic ballad, showcasing her musical talent.

“Seeing where I am right now, I truly believe that everything that I went through, everything I tried, failed and learnt again, was worth it. Obviously at the time it didn’t feel like it, but there is truth in the saying that ‘anything that is worth it doesn’t feel like it at the time’.

“And 95% of the time is absolute pain and agony just to ultimately achieve that 5% of euphoria that no one can mimic. And it becomes worth it,” she said.

Mabotja's first Metro FM show was this morning and judging by the twitter response, she is fitting in just fine.